Dussehra Images And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family On The Special Occasion

Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the tenth day of the Navratri celebrations. As Dussehra also marks the end of Durga Puja, people remember Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Meanwhile, in Northern, Western, and Central states, they honour Lord Ram, who defeated Ravan. So, to mark this occasion, people create massive effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran in open areas and burn them down. It symbolises the destruction of evil, after which the preparations to celebrate Diwali begins. So, here are Happy Dussehra images for you to share with your friends and family.
The celebration of 9 days of Navratri & 4 days of Durga Puja festivities have begun. It assures us of the brighter days ahead. We all are geared-up to welcome Dussehra as that reaffirms our faith in new beginnings & marking the victory of good over evil.#HappyNavaratri #KIIT pic.twitter.com/NYbJ3Fhs5s— KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) October 22, 2020
Happy dussehra to all of u pic.twitter.com/y7KfWNg03X— nikesh kumar sah (@nks_sah) October 17, 2020
Wishing you a Happy Dussehra pic.twitter.com/A6gx4Vj5tB— Lalitha.Thota (@LalithaThota2) October 17, 2020
Happy Dussehra to all pic.twitter.com/JtIf9FmUqH— RD Narasimha Rao (@NarasimhaRd) October 23, 2020
#BREAKING : On the occasion of Dussehra, Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji will do the arm worship along the Indo-China border/LAC this time.#VeerbhogyaVasundhra #IndiaChinaBorderTension #IndiaChinaStandOff pic.twitter.com/ZqS6CG8nVP— Dr. APR 🇮🇳🍁 (@drapr007) October 24, 2020
Happy Dussehra to everyone pic.twitter.com/sNHeHtLgYK— Stephan Pani (@PaniStephan) October 24, 2020
Happy Dussehra to all 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/29deaQbNQO— Rahul (@my_nameis_Rahul) October 24, 2020
Wishing those who celebrate, a happy Dussehra this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/gYKx5ZL0k5— Landmark Tracking (@LandmarkTrack) October 23, 2020
Dussehra: the festival that Burns all evilshttps://t.co/O0wG8wDFr1 pic.twitter.com/9qYBCG3N3r— Virendra Shrivastava (@Pressnote) October 23, 2020
