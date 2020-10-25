Dussehra Images And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family On The Special Occasion

Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the tenth day of the Navratri celebrations. As Dussehra also marks the end of Durga Puja, people remember Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Meanwhile, in Northern, Western, and Central states, they honour Lord Ram, who defeated Ravan. So, to mark this occasion, people create massive effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran in open areas and burn them down. It symbolises the destruction of evil, after which the preparations to celebrate Diwali begins. So, here are Happy Dussehra images for you to share with your friends and family.

Happy Dussehra Images and Wishes

The celebration of 9 days of Navratri & 4 days of Durga Puja festivities have begun. It assures us of the brighter days ahead. We all are geared-up to welcome Dussehra as that reaffirms our faith in new beginnings & marking the victory of good over evil.#HappyNavaratri #KIIT pic.twitter.com/NYbJ3Fhs5s — KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) October 22, 2020

This is a time for celebration; this is the time for victory of good over evil. This is when the world sees the power of positive energy. Let us all continue to follow this same spirit in our lives. Wish you a very happy Dussehra!

Happy dussehra to all of u pic.twitter.com/y7KfWNg03X — nikesh kumar sah (@nks_sah) October 17, 2020

Wishing you a Happy Dussehra pic.twitter.com/A6gx4Vj5tB — Lalitha.Thota (@LalithaThota2) October 17, 2020

May Lord Ram keep lighting your path of success and help you get victory in every phase of your life. Dussehra wishes for you and your family!

Happy Dussehra to all pic.twitter.com/JtIf9FmUqH — RD Narasimha Rao (@NarasimhaRd) October 23, 2020

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Celebrate the victory of the forces of good over evil. Let us celebrate this auspicious day to begin new things in life. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Sending my best wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Dusshera. May you always follow the path of Dharma like Lord Rama! Happy Dussehra, stay blessed.

Happy Dussehra to everyone pic.twitter.com/sNHeHtLgYK — Stephan Pani (@PaniStephan) October 24, 2020

May all the tensions you face in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be blessed with success and happiness ahead. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra to all 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/29deaQbNQO — Rahul (@my_nameis_Rahul) October 24, 2020

On this special day of Dussehra, we celebrate bravery and courage and the triumph of good over evil. May all your sorrows vanish on this day, and may you feel a resurging spirit rise in your heart that will lead you successfully through all your endeavours. I wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing those who celebrate, a happy Dussehra this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/gYKx5ZL0k5 — Landmark Tracking (@LandmarkTrack) October 23, 2020

Also read:Ganga Dussehra Images To Send To Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

It is a time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil when the world sees the example of the power of good! Let us continue to celebrate the same "true" spirit. Wish you a Happy Dussehra 2020!

Dussehra: the festival that Burns all evilshttps://t.co/O0wG8wDFr1 pic.twitter.com/9qYBCG3N3r — Virendra Shrivastava (@Pressnote) October 23, 2020

Also read: Gayatri Jayanti Quotes You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020