Dussehra Images And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family On The Special Occasion

Dussehra Images: Here are some of the images and greetings that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Check out:

Vageesha Taluja
Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the tenth day of the Navratri celebrations. As Dussehra also marks the end of Durga Puja, people remember Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Meanwhile, in Northern, Western, and Central states, they honour Lord Ram, who defeated Ravan. So, to mark this occasion, people create massive effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran in open areas  and burn them down. It symbolises the destruction of evil, after which the preparations to celebrate Diwali begins. So, here are Happy Dussehra images for you to share with your friends and family. 

Happy Dussehra Images and Wishes

This is a time for celebration; this is the time for victory of good over evil. This is when the world sees the power of positive energy. Let us all continue to follow this same spirit in our lives. Wish you a very happy Dussehra!

 

May Lord Ram keep lighting your path of success and help you get victory in every phase of your life. Dussehra wishes for you and your family!

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Celebrate the victory of the forces of good over evil. Let us celebrate this auspicious day to begin new things in life. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Sending my best wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Dusshera. May you always follow the path of Dharma like Lord Rama! Happy Dussehra, stay blessed.

May all the tensions you face in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be blessed with success and happiness ahead. Happy Dussehra!

On this special day of Dussehra, we celebrate bravery and courage and the triumph of good over evil. May all your sorrows vanish on this day, and may you feel a resurging spirit rise in your heart that will lead you successfully through all your endeavours. I wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Dussehra!

It is a time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil when the world sees the example of the power of good! Let us continue to celebrate the same "true" spirit. Wish you a Happy Dussehra 2020!

