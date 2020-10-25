Dussehra Quotes To Share With Friends & Family On This Auspicious Occasion

Dussehra comes after the 9-day celebration of Navratri and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in various ways around the country. Here's a list of Dussehra quotes that you can send ahead to your family and friends on the upcoming auspicious occasion.

Happy Dussehra quotes 2020

The 9-day festival of Navratri is followed by Dussehra which is also known as Vijay Dashmi. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil and marks the defeat of Ravana by Lord Ram in turn to save his wife Sita. Dussehra is celebrated in several ways in the country. North India sees the whole Ramayan being enacted which is called the Ram Leela through the 9 days of Navratri and during Dussehra, a massive idol of Ravana will be lit up marking his defeat.

People in Maharashtra and parts of South India do the Ayudha Pooja on the occasion whereas Gujarat celebrates it by treating themselves to the special combination of Jalebi-Fafda. Dussehra is followed by the Indian festival of Diwali, which falls around 20 days after it. Here is a list of Dussehra quotes that you can send to your friends and family to wish them on the occasion this year.

Dussehra quotes to share with friends and family

May your worries burn with Ravana’s effigy. May you be happy and feel fulfilled always. Happy Dussehra!

May Lord Rama shower his finest blessings on you and your family. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra!

It’s time to commemorate the victory of good over the evil. Let’s walk ahead in life with the same spirit. Happy Dussehra 2020!

May this Dussehra bring a whole lot of prosperity, joy, and success for you. Best wishes for all that you do!

Let’s make this day all the more special by removing all negativity from our lives. Happy Dussehra!

Today is the time to celebrate. This is the time for victory of everything that is good! This is when the world will see the power of good and positive energy! Wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Dussehra!

May your path of success always be lit up, and hope you achieve victory in each and every phase of life. Wish you a Happy Dussehra!

May Maa Durga remove all the evils from your life. We wish you and your loved ones a very happy Dussehra.

Let the joy of this festival embrace you and your family on the occasion of Dussehra!

Spread joy and happiness by conquering all the negativity within you. A very Happy and Blessed Dussehra to you and your family.

Open the doors and welcome all positivity into your home. It’s Dussehra! Have a blessed one!

The truth shall always triumph; goodness shall always reign! This here is the true essence of Dussehra. Let us all celebrate and welcome Lord Rama!

Every Dussehra we are taught that light always prevails. So, let’s follow this rule and enjoy the festivities. Sending best wishes to you and your family.

Let’s begin a new life by triumphing over our eternal enemies. We shall now take an oath to give a new dimension to our life on this day. Wishing you a very happy Dussehra!

Vijayadashami is a combination of two words- Vijaya, which means ‘victory’ and Dashami, which means ‘tenth’. So let us now mark this day with by celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra 2020 to you, your friends and your family. May you be blessed with enormous strength and courage to be righteous and successful.

May the fire of Dussehra warm up your heart and burn all your grief and sorrows. Happy Dussehra!

