Dussehra Wishes In Hindi To Wish Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Day

Dussehra is one of the many pompous festivals celebrated across the country, which marks the triumph of good over evil. With figures of the mythical king, Ravana being burned down to ashes in cities like Delhi and Kota, different cities of India have a unique style in celebrating the nine-day-festival. Here are a few Dussehra wishes in Hindi, which you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Dussehra wishes in Hindi

फूल खिले खुशी आप के कदम चूमे, कभी ना हो दुखों का सामना, धन ही धन आए आप के अंगना, यही है दशहरे के शुभ अवसर पर मनोकामना।आप सभी को दशहरे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

हो आपकी जिंदगी में खुशियों का मेला, कभी ना आए कोई झमेला, सदा सुखी रहे आपका बसेरा, मुबारक हो आपको यह शुभ दशहरा!

अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत, अन्याय पर न्याय की विजय, बुरे पर अच्छे की जय जयकार, यही है दशहरा का त्योहार।, आप सभी को दशहरे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

भीतर के रावण को जो, आग खुद लगाएंगे, सही मायने में वे ही दशहरा मनाएंगे, आप सभी को दशहरे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

हर पल आपका जीवन सुनहरा, घर आपके रहे सदा खुशियों का पहरा, रहें आप कहीं भी जहां में, आपके लिए शुभ हो इस साल पवित्र पावन दशहरा, आप सभी को दशहरे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

बुराई का होता है विनाश, दशहरा लता है उम्मीद की आस, रावण की तरह आपके दुखों का हो नाश, विजयदशमी की शुभकामनायें.

खुशियों का त्यौहार..प्यार की बौछार…मिठाईयों की बहार…इस दशहरे के शुभ दिन आपको मिले खुशियाँ हज़ार बार। विजयदशमी की हार्दीक शुभकामनायेँ।

ज्योत से ज्योत जगाते चलो..प्रेम की गंगा बहाते चलो..राह में जो आये दीन-दुखी..सबको गले से लगाते चलो..दिन आयेगा सबका सुनहरा..इसलिये मेरी और से Happy Dussehra

हर पल हो सुनहरा…दुनिया में नाम हो रोशन तुम्हारा…दुनिया को दिखाओ तुम किनारा… यही सपना है हमारा..Happy Dussehra

शारदीय नवरात्रि के पहले दिन से लेकिर दस दिनों तक कई जगहों पर रामलीला का आयोजन होता है और दसवें दिन रावण का विशाल पुतला बना कर उसे जलाया जाता है

How is Dussehra celebrated in India?

Starting every winter, Dussehra in South India is celebrated by honouring the various avatars of Goddess Durga, showcasing an artistic display of the Gombe Habba dolls. Popularly known as Dussehra dolls, the Gombe Habba dolls are placed on nine steps, which marks the celebration of nine days of the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Meanwhile, in Northern India, people burn down the effigy of Ravana and celebrate the victory of good over evil.

