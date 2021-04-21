Earth Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance: Learn The Origins Of Earth Day

Every year, Earth day is celebrated on April 22, and people all around the world celebrate this day by taking part in environmental awareness activities and working towards raising awareness about important issues that our planet Earth is currently facing. Global warming, deforestation, and pollution are some of the biggest problems our planet is currently. Earth Day seeks to bring awareness to these issues and encourage individuals and corporations to reduce their carbon footprint. Read on to know more about Earth Day 2021 theme, history and significance.

Earth Day 2021 Theme

The theme of this year's Earth Day is 'Restore our Earth'. The focus of this year's theme is restoring Earth's natural processes and ecosystems. Apart from that, the goal of this year's Earth Day, as per EarhDay.org, is to focus on emerging green technologies and innovative actions to restore the Earth's natural ecosystem. More than stopping pollution and global warming, this year's Earth Day focuses on reversing the damage caused to the Earth.

Youth Speaks: Our Message to World Leaders on Earth Day 2021 https://t.co/0EjJDnWGmk — EARTHDAY.ORG (@EarthDay) April 20, 2021

Earth Day History

Before the 1970s there were almost no environmental laws and industries were allowed to dump their industrial waste and fumes anywhere in the world. A US Senator by the name of Gaylord Nelson was concerned by the growing levels of pollution. So in the spring of 1970, Senator Nelson created Earth Day as a way to create awareness about these issues in the US. His plan was successful, as 20 million Americans started a demonstration for Earth Day around the world. As a result, the US government started an agency called the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Over the next few years, the movement spread across the world and Earth Day became internationally recognised.

Earth Day Significance

Despite strict environmental laws in many countries across the world, problems such as global warming, air pollution, climate change continue to threaten our planet. Many scientists around the world are warning us about the already irreversible problems that have been created by microplastics and oil spills and depletion of the Ozone layer. If the human race continues on the same path as before, the extinction of the human race is not too far off in the future. Earth Day seeks to help create awareness around the world about these issues and bring positive change, so future generations have a chance at a safer life.

