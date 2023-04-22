Last Updated:

Earth Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Share

World Earth Day

World Earth Day is celebrated with zeal across the globe today (April 22) to spread awareness about environmental protection. On this day, people around the world pledge to follow sustainable practices to avoid harming nature. This is a pressing issue as natural resources are depleting and temperature is rising rapidly by each passing day. 

This year, the World Earth Day theme is the same as the last year. It is "Invest in Our Planet." The idea of celebrating this day was first thought by John McConnel, a peace activist, at a 1969 UNESCO Conference. The first Earth Day was celebrated in United States in 1970. World Earth Day is a gentle reminder for all the citizens to play an active role in protecting the environment. As everyone is celebrating World Earth Day today, here are a few wishes to share with close ones.

World Earth Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

  • Happy Earth Day! May our collective efforts lead to a cleaner and greener planet, where nature thrives and future generations can enjoy the wonders of our Earth.

  • Happy Earth Day! May we all be mindful of our environmental impact and take action to preserve the beauty and diversity of our planet, from the oceans to the forests and beyond.

  • Wishing you a happy Earth Day filled with appreciation for the natural world. Let’s commit to reducing waste, conserving water, and promoting eco-friendly choices in our daily lives.
  • This earth is our home, and we need to stop destroying it. Happy Earth Day.
  • Happy Earth Day to you and your family. May you learn to save and respect nature.
  • Happy Earth Day! May our planet continue to provide us with clean air, freshwater, and fertile soil, and may we do our part to ensure its well-being through sustainable actions and mindful living.
  • Wishing you a meaningful Earth Day! Let’s come together to protect our planet’s biodiversity, promote sustainable agriculture, and take steps towards mitigating climate change for a brighter future.
  • On this Earth Day, let’s wish for a planet where all living beings coexist in harmony, where natural resources are used responsibly, and where every individual takes action to protect and preserve our Earth for generations to come.
