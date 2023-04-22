Earth Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Share

World Earth Day is celebrated with zeal across the globe today (April 22) to spread awareness about environmental protection. On this day, people around the world pledge to follow sustainable practices to avoid harming nature. This is a pressing issue as natural resources are depleting and temperature is rising rapidly by each passing day.

This year, the World Earth Day theme is the same as the last year. It is "Invest in Our Planet." The idea of celebrating this day was first thought by John McConnel, a peace activist, at a 1969 UNESCO Conference. The first Earth Day was celebrated in United States in 1970. World Earth Day is a gentle reminder for all the citizens to play an active role in protecting the environment. As everyone is celebrating World Earth Day today, here are a few wishes to share with close ones.

World Earth Day 2023: Wishes and Messages