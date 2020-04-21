Earth Day Home Activities And How To Make The Most Of The Day

Every year Earth Day is celebrated to appreciate the only home of humans. The ever-giving nature of the planet is harmed with human intervention resulting in pollution. Earth Day is celebrated to raise and alarm people around the globe of the effects of pollution. April 22 is the day when people spread messages and participate in rallies, activities and conferences to discuss ways of not harming planet Earth.

Here is a list of Earth Day home activities that one can indulge in

Earth Day is termed as a grassroots movement and also considered as an international day of celebrating mother nature. According to reports, the first-ever Earth Day was marked in the year 1970. Presently, more than 193 countries participate in events worldwide.

The global situation with the coronavirus pandemic has led to people isolating and maintaining social distance. Thus large conferences, rallies, events, and projects are not suggested. However, there are many Earth Day home activities that people can participate in.

Earth Day activities for home 2020

One can still mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day involving home events. One such event is NASA and the American Museum of Natural History’s #EarthDayatHome campaign. One can log in to their website and find several home agendas to participate in. NASA is also giving out online webinars and more for the same-

More Earth Day home activities

You can also participate by spreading simple messages on social media. Raise awareness by simply writing about the demerits of pollution. Earth Day home activities can also include picking up new everyday habits. For example, if you don’t recycle start recycling.

Earth Day home activities can also include teaching young kids at home. Demonstrating the young ones the ill effects of pollution. Let them use organic paints at home to draw messages and pictures of trees and water bodies. If you do not have organic paint teach them mud painting by using clean soil.

On Earth Day children can make masks and colourful hats using recyclables at home, for example, newspaper and more. Or simply write Earth Day messages on the cheeks, click a picture and share it online. Children can also write messages on drawing paper and share videos of the making process.

