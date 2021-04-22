Last Updated:

Earth Day Quotes 2021: 20 Quotes On Earth Day To Send To Your Loved Ones

Earth Day quotes 2021: Here is a list of 20 quotes to send to your close ones on the occasion of Earth Day. Read on to know more details about the same.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
earth day quotes

Canva photo gallery


Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22nd. Earth Day is celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection and was first celebrated on April 22nd, 1970. Here are some Earth Day quotes to send to your close ones on Earth Day 2021.

Quotes on Earth day

  1. “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” —Lady Bird Johnson
  2.  “Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” —John Muir
  3. “A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children.” —John James Audubon
  4.  “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the Earth.” —Henry David Thoreau
  5.  “We need the tonic of wildness—to wade sometimes in marshes where the bittern and the meadow-hen lurk, and hear the booming of the snipe; to smell the whispering sedge where only some wilder and more solitary fowl builds her nest, and the mink crawls with its belly close to the ground.” —Henry David Thoreau
  6. “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” —John Muir
  7. “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” —Albert Einstein
  8. “An understanding of the natural world and what’s in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfillment.” —David Attenborough
  9. “It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living.” —David Attenborough
  10. “Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.” —Theodore Roosevelt
  11. “A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt
  12. “Nature never hurries: atom by atom, little by little, she achieves her work. The lesson one learns from yachting or planting is the manners of Nature; patience with the delays of wind and sun, delays of the seasons, bad weather, excess or lack of water.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
  13. “Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together … all things connect.” —Chief Seattle
  14. “I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”
    —Mother Teresa
  15. “The Earth is what we all have in common.”
    —Wendell Berry
  16. “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”
    -George Bernard Shaw
  17. “Away, away, from men and towns,
    To the wild wood and the downs, —
    To the silent wilderness,
    Where the soul need not repress its music.”
    —Percy Bysshe Shelley
  18. “He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”
    —Thomas Fuller
  19. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
    —Margaret Mead
  20. “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”
    —Leo Tolstoy

Image credits: Canva photo gallery

READ | SpaceX Crew 2 Astronauts ready to be launched in to space on Earth Day
READ | SpaceX's next crew arrives in Florida for Earth Day launch
READ | Earth Day: Here’s how you can help in preserving the environment from your homes
READ | Priyanka Chopra extends Earth Day wishes, says 'Let's heal Mother Earth'
READ | AR Rahman launches 'Hands Around the Earth' initiative on Earth Day, releases video online
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND