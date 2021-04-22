Earth Day Quotes 2021: 20 Quotes On Earth Day To Send To Your Loved Ones

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22nd. Earth Day is celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection and was first celebrated on April 22nd, 1970. Here are some Earth Day quotes to send to your close ones on Earth Day 2021.

Quotes on Earth day

“The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” —Lady Bird Johnson “Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” —John Muir “A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children.” —John James Audubon “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the Earth.” —Henry David Thoreau “We need the tonic of wildness—to wade sometimes in marshes where the bittern and the meadow-hen lurk, and hear the booming of the snipe; to smell the whispering sedge where only some wilder and more solitary fowl builds her nest, and the mink crawls with its belly close to the ground.” —Henry David Thoreau “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” —John Muir “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” —Albert Einstein “An understanding of the natural world and what’s in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfillment.” —David Attenborough “It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living.” —David Attenborough “Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.” —Theodore Roosevelt “A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt “Nature never hurries: atom by atom, little by little, she achieves her work. The lesson one learns from yachting or planting is the manners of Nature; patience with the delays of wind and sun, delays of the seasons, bad weather, excess or lack of water.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson “Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together … all things connect.” —Chief Seattle “I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”

—Mother Teresa “The Earth is what we all have in common.”

—Wendell Berry “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”

-George Bernard Shaw “Away, away, from men and towns,

To the wild wood and the downs, —

To the silent wilderness,

Where the soul need not repress its music.”

—Percy Bysshe Shelley “He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”

—Thomas Fuller “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

—Margaret Mead “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”

—Leo Tolstoy

Image credits: Canva photo gallery