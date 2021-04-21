Earth Day Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones To Promote Awareness About Nature

Each year, the world gathers around to celebrate Earth Day on April 22. This day is observed with the intention of recognising planet Earth and its ecosystems as every living being's home. With each passing year, the condition of our planet worsens. It's about time people recognise the importance of preserving nature and become a part of this environmental movement. Since there's not much we can do physically this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, let us at least stir up conversations online to create awareness. Here is a list of some wonderful Earth Day messages and wishes to share with your loved ones and promote awareness about natural resources among others.

Earth Day Wishes

All beautiful souls on this Earth,

Let’s do our bit and save it for tomorrow.

Warm wishes on this Earth Day 2021 to you and your family.

You don’t have to be a Superman, be Captain Planet! Let’s save the mother earth together. Happy Earth Day wishes!

Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way.

Happy Earth Day 2021!

On the occasion of Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees and controlling pollution to protect it from all negativities.

Happy Earth Day wishes!

No planet in the universe is as beautiful as our mother earth. Let us do our duty and make it greener than ever. Happy Earth Day 2021, everybody!

This beautiful earth has given us shelter. Protecting and nurturing it is the best we can do for it and for us. Happy Earth Day wishes!

Don’t forget that you have inherited this Earth from your ancestors to pass it on to your children… The onus of taking good care of it lies on your shoulders… Happy Earth Day 2021!

Create a greener world before it becomes a fantasy for our next generation. Happy Earth Day wishes!

The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look... Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation…

Happy Earth Day 2021 to you!

We are already very late and therefore, we must waste no time anymore in saving our planet… Happy Earth Day!

Planting trees is the best way to spread love, prosperity and harmony... Let us all work together to take care of Mother Earth with lots of love.

Wishing you Happy Earth Day!

We created pollution. Therefore, reducing it is also in our hands. Let’s make this earth pollution-free and live-worthy for every living being. Happy Earth Day Everybody.

Today Is your chance to think and create awareness, Save our Earth and the future generations will have a piece of land to grow up on and share many more happy Earth Days to come

This Earth Day, I am appreciating and acknowledging every individual soul who is working so hard to make this earth a better place for everyone. Thank you so much. Have a happy Earth Day 2021!

This planet is important for the survival of mankind. Do not destroy it with unscrupulous actions. This is our home. Love it as you love yourself. Happy Earth Day.

Going green is not so much about what you conserve so much as it is about what you choose to not abuse.

What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on? Think and reconsider your actions this Earth Day.

The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. Happy Earth Day wishes!

Image Source: Shutterstock