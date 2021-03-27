Earth Hour Day 2021 Theme: Check Out The Date & Theme For This Year's Earth Hour

At 8:30 PM, on the last Saturday of March, people across the world celebrate Earth Hour, every year. Millions of people from across the globe join in raising awareness about the issues that threaten the well being of our planet. In 2021, Earth hour falls on March 27. Here’s more about the Earth Hour Day theme.

Earth Hour Day 2021 theme

Earth Hour is a valuable movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and aims to raise awareness and inspire people to take tangible action for improving the environment. Let's take a look at Earth Hour Day 2021 theme. According to World Wide Fund for Nature, the theme of Earth Hour Day 2021 is “Climate Change to Save Earth.” Climate Change is one of the most pressing concerns that we are facing in the 21st century. Not only is it affecting the human race but also all other kinds of life forms on Earth. 2021 is a special year when it comes to celebrating Earth Hour.

What will happen on Earth Hour Day 2021?

Over the years turning off the lights has become a popular Earth Hour Day tradition. According to earthsky.org the lights-off moment has seen entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines go dark. However, 2021 is a special year, as we are in the midst of tackling a global pandemic. This year, amidst the current global circumstances Earthhour.org is urging people to not only switch off their lights but also raise awareness online. On the night of Earth Hour that is March 27, you will be able to find a must-watch video on all of the social media pages of earthhour.org.

What steps are we taking to save Earth?

In a few months time, if the pandemic permits, all the major global leaders will be attending the 15th meeting of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). This year it's being held in Kunming, China. Many issues concerning our planet will be raised there and hopefully, some positive changes will come along. Conversations like this help in building momentum and create a “domino effect” which can aid in solving problems.

Image Credit: Unsplash