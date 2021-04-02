Easter 2021 Date: When Is Easter In 2021 And What Is Its Significance?

April calls for many occasions, including one of the most awaited festivals annually i.e. Easter. Easter Sunday signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. Easter is typically observed a week after the full moon of Spring, which is considered the Paschal Full Moon in the Christian calendar. Here's everything you need to know about when is Easter in 2021 and why is it considered an important festival among Christian communities.

Easter 2021 Date

Since the Paschal Full Moon fell on March 28 this year, Easter will inevitably be observed on Sunday, April 4. While this is according to the Gregorian calendar, the Julian calendar dates Easter on May 2 this year. Keeping up with the dates can be a little confusing as the astronomical equinox date is sometimes unpredictable in nature. Easter 2019 is a clear example of the confusion as while in theory, the sacred day should fall after the spring equinox, that year the full moon and astronomical equinox fell on the same date.

Easter Significance

Easter is a principal festival for Christians, who believe this day to be the third day after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In the Bible, it is described that the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation upon which the religion was built. This truly signifies the importance of this festival as it was on this day that Jesus Christ came back to life. Easter is particularly associated with the Jewish holiday of Passover as it is believed that the Last Supper was actually a Passover Feast.

According to Britannica, the earliest recorded observance of the Easter festivities lay in the 2nd century. However, it wasn't until the 8th century that Christian communities actually started inculcating this day into their annual practice. This is because the dates for Easter stirred a colossal amount of controversy back then and divided practitioners into Eastern and Western positions.

Though the Gregorian calendar is most popularly used nowadays, a minority of Christian communities still choose to follow the ceremonies according to the Julian calendar. Either way, the rituals are more or less the same. Since the week before Easter is observed with fast, the following Sunday calls for a feast and is celebrated with family gatherings and special church services.

