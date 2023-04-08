Easter 2023: Places To Visit In India During The Holiday

Quick links:
The Immaculate Conception Church in Panjim, Goa is a must-visit during Easter. Special Easter pastries and the exchange of lanterns are a notable tradition followed here every year.
For a more relaxed tone to the Easter celebrations, churches across Mumbai are an option worth exploring. The Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra, Mumbai is a notable landmark in this regard.
Karnataka is another state that celebrates Easter in a big way. The St. Philomena's Cathedral in Mysore with its neo-gothic architecture provides the perfect atmosphere to experience Easter.
Sikkim is a great location to visit during Easter. The Evangelical Presbyterian Church makes for a quaint location to peacefully celebrate the holiday.