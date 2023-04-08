Last Updated:

Easter 2023: Places To Visit In India During The Holiday

Ahead of Easter this year, here is a list of places one can consider visiting to experience and partake in the festivities that entail.

Aalokitaa Basu
Easter 2023
Immaculate Conception Church, Panjim

The Immaculate Conception Church in Panjim, Goa is a must-visit during Easter. Special Easter pastries and the exchange of lanterns are a notable tradition followed here every year.

Easter 2023
Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra, Mumbai

For a more relaxed tone to the Easter celebrations, churches across Mumbai are an option worth exploring. The Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra, Mumbai is a notable landmark in this regard.

Easter 2023
St. Philomena's Cathedral, Mysore/Wikipedia

Karnataka is another state that celebrates Easter in a big way. The St. Philomena's Cathedral in Mysore with its neo-gothic architecture provides the perfect atmosphere to experience Easter. 

Easter 2023
India Reformed Fellowship Australia

Sikkim is a great location to visit during Easter. The Evangelical Presbyterian Church makes for a quaint location to peacefully celebrate the holiday.

Easter 2023
Archdiocese of Visakhapatnam

The Anglo-Indian neighborhood in Vizag holds an Easter ball every year. The Saint Joseph Church under the Archdiocese of Visakhapatnam is a must-visit in this regard. 

