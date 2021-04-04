Easter Bunny Origin: The Fascinating Folklore Associated With Easter Bunny

Easter is a principal festival for Christians, who believe this day to be the third day after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In the Bible, it is described that the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation upon which the religion was built. This truly signifies the importance of this festival as it was on this day that Jesus Christ came back to life. While many are aware of the significance of this day, not many know why a bunny is considered as a mascot for this Holy day. Here's a brief explanation of the Easter Bunny origin and what significance it holds.

Easter Bunny Origin

The Easter Bunny is a folklore figure in the form of a rabbit who is believed to bring Easter eggs during the Springtime of the year. Like Santa Claus, Easter Bunny is also said to bring gifts in the form of colourful eggs and chocolates for kids the night before the celebrations. Naturally, the eggs are representative of new life and as Easter is considered to be the day of Christ's resurrection, egg as a symbol speaks volumes about this day. Easter Bunny origin varies according to the many theories seeded back in the day. One theory suggests that the representation actually stems from the Goddess of fertility Eostre whose animal symbol was a bunny.

Historically, rabbits were believed to be hermaphrodites, which led to their association with Virgin Mary. As a result, bunnies emerged to be an important symbolic creature for the Christian communities and became the face of this festival. However, bunnies are not the only animals traditionally associated with Easter in every country. Some countries identify this holiday with animals like cuckoo birds and foxes.

As for the traditions and rituals attached to this day, believers typically celebrate by handing out eggs as special treats and decorating those eggs as a recreational activity. One newly incorporated event that stays unique to this day and has seen a surge in popularity in recent times is the exciting Easter Egg Hunt game, which is basically a scavenger hunt for various types of eggs.

Unfortunately, due to the recent turn of events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations may look a little different this time. Though it's ideally not advised to attend meet and greets this year, we can still fill the void by sending happiness digitally in the form of Easter Bunny images and greeting cards while singing to Happy Easter 2021. Take a look:

