Easter Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones To Make Their Day

According to the Bible, Easter is one of the most important days as it marks the day Jesus was reborn. This day is celebrated with utmost joy, pride and positive energy to prove how truly happy Jesus makes us. Christians typically commemorate this day by holding meet-and-greets, fun events and special service in the Church.

However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, there's no doubt that the celebrations will look a little different this year. Though it's ideally not advised to meet your loved ones at the moment, you can still spread happiness and joy on this blissful day through these wonderful digital Easter messages from miles away. You can even share these creative write-ups as your Easter status. Have a look:

Easter messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

One of the best ways to celebrate Easter is by keeping your heart pure and filling it with utmost love. I wish you a very Happy Easter greetings 2021!

May you feel the glance of Jesus Christ on the day of Easter and hold his hand benign for never leaving it! May the warmth of Easter spread!

Rejoice, be glad, shout Hallelujah!

The lamb of God is risen from the grave.

Happy Easter!

Easter is a promise

God renews to us each spring.

May the promise of Easter

fill your heart with peace and joy!

Happy Easter!

The seasonal remembrance of resurrection is here again, and the whole world is reminded of the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, son of God, saviour of mankind.

May the sweetness of Easter cakes and jellies you eat eternity for your life! May you never be deprived! Wishing you a Happy Easter 2021!

May the pleasurable excitement of spring bring the warmth of the sunbeams tickling into your life.

Happy Easter!

Today, we remember Jesus' sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world.

An Easter Poem For You: Spring has sprung, the grass has riz, I wish I were in the chocolate biz! Happy Easter greetings 2021!

Jesus Christ, who was born in a manger, is born again in your heart. Happy Easter to you and your family.

Easter reminds us that hope must never be lost for as dark as the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. May all your prayers be fulfilled. May you have a pleasant Easter!

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you a pleased Easter!

Jesus chooses to lay down on the cross in place of us so that we can have life. So great is his love for each one of us. Let us praise and worship Him. Have a Blessed Easter!

