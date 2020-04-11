Easter Quotes That Will Restore Hope And Devotion In These Testing Times

The festival of Easter is also known as Pascha in Greek and is also called Resurrection Sunday. The festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from his death which happened on the third day after his burial as mentioned in the New Testament. Easter will be celebrated with utmost devotion and gaiety on April 12, 2020.

The week before Easter is called the Holy Week

Many Christians call the week before Easter as the 'Holy Week.' Easter is primarily celebrated by offering sunrise services, Paschal greetings and by decorating the Easter eggs. On this auspicious day, here are some Easter quotes to send to your near and dear ones.

Easter quotes to send to your loved ones

Easter quotes to send to your loved ones

The Bible tells us that God will meet all our needs. He feeds the birds of the air and clothes the grass with the splendour of lilies. How much more, then, will He care for us, who are made in His image? Our only concern is to obey the heavenly Father and leave the consequences to Him.

There is only one secure foundation: a genuine, deep relationship with Jesus Christ, which will carry you through any and all turmoil. No matter what storms are raging all around, you'll stand firm if you stand on His love. Happy Easter 2020.

The moment someone chooses to trust in Jesus Christ, his sins are wiped away, and he is adopted into God's family. That individual is set apart as a child of God, with a sacred purpose. Happy Easter to you and your family.

Outside of the cross of Jesus Christ, there is no hope in this world. That cross and resurrection at the core of the Gospel is the only hope for humanity. Wherever you go, ask God for wisdom on how to get that Gospel in, even in the toughest situations of life.

Easter may seem boring to children, and it is blessedly unencumbered by the silly fun that plagues Christmas. Yet it contains the one thing needful for every human life: the good news of Resurrection. Here's wishing a Happy Easter to you and your family.

Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song. Happy Easter quotes for you and your family.

Jesus's resurrection is the beginning of God's new project not to snatch people away from earth to heaven but to colonize earth with the life of heaven. That, after all, is what the Lord's Prayer is about. Happy Easter quotes for you and your family.

If man had his way, the plan of redemption would be an endless and bloody conflict. In reality, salvation was bought not by Jesus' fist, but by His nail-pierced hands; not by muscle but by love; not by vengeance but by forgiveness; not by force but by sacrifice. Jesus Christ our Lord surrendered in order that He might win; He destroyed His enemies by dying for them and conquered death by allowing death to conquer Him.

Remember Jesus of Nazareth, staggering on broken feet out of the tomb toward the Resurrection, bearing on his body the proud insignia of the defeat which is victory, the magnificent defeat of the human soul at the hands of God. May this Easter provide joy to you and your family. Happy Easter 2020.

If anyone or anything tries to curse or kill the Goodness at the Center of all things, it will just keep coming back to life. Forever Easter. Happy Easter to you and your family.

An ending is an illusion that we create because we believe that God will eventually reach some end so final that it will exceed His ability to create. And that’s the illusion that we need to stop creating. Happy Easter to you and your family.

It is Easter. This is a season when we reflect on the suffering, sacrifice, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Happy Easter 2020.

Celebrate how our Savior Jesus stood for us and took the punishment that we deserved. But it wasn't a sacrifice, it was a victory. Happy Easter quotes for you and your family.

Let’s walk with him. Let’s see how Jesus spent his final days. Enter the holy week and observe. Feel his passion. Sense his power. Hear his promise that death has no power.

But what appeared to be a defeat was actually the greatest victory of all. In his death, Jesus defeated sin. On Easter morning, death too was defeated. Happy Easter quotes for you and your family.

Easter can be the highlight of the year. Better than Christmas. Bigger than a birthday. And about so much more than just chocolate.

Easter is an answer. It is such a dramatic, earthshaking answer that for nearly twenty centuries, artists of every kind and quality have been trying to portray its significance. Happy Easter to you and your family.

Easter celebrates an event that proved Jesus was who he claimed to be. He was God in the flesh, and he came to Earth to save us. And that meant he had to die for us.

The world is waking up after a long winter. Easter is a time to celebrate life. Happy Easter 2020.

The Good News is that the death and Resurrection of Jesus give us access to God. In other words, we can only get to Heaven by trusting in God through his Son, Jesus Christ. Happy Easter 2020.

