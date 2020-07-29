Eid Al Adha Wishes To Send Virtual Love And Celebrate The Festival Of Sacrifice

Eid al Adha is a festival of Muslims, observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. It is also widely known as the festival of sacrifice. Eid al Adha will be celebrated towards the end of July this year. As people prepare for the festival of sacrifice, here are some beautiful Eid al Adha wishes to share with your friend and loved ones.
May your sincere prayers are answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
Source: Annalise Batista/Pixabay
May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and give you a healthy life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.
Eid is all about sharing what we have and caring for those in need. May you have a wonderful Eid al-Adha this year!
May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!