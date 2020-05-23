Happy Eid Al-Fitr 2020: Here Are Gorgeous And Easy Mehendi Designs To Try On This Day

Eid al-Fitr is a holy day observed by Muslims around the world. The world Eid al-Fitr translates as the festival of breaking the fast. The day marks the end of the ninth month Ramadan or Ramazan, which is the Islamic holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting. Read further to know what is Eid al Fitr, its history, significance, and other such things.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

The particular month of Ramadan begins and ends with the appearance of the new moon. After the Holy month of Ramadan ends, the auspicious day of Eid al-Fitr takes place. This year, the festival is expected to occur on May 23 or 24 in the Indian subcontinent. This is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. As per rituals, every year on this day, Muslims gather together at the mosque for a particular salat (Islamic prayer). This special prayer consists of two rakats. Later, Muslims spend the day with their loved ones, embracing and wishing each other 'Eid Mubarak'.

History of Eid al-Fitr

As per holy books, it is believed that Prophet Mohammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in Ramadan. Hence, Eid al Fitr marks the end of the Ramadan month and the beginning of Shawwal month. Apart from this, Muslims also celebrate this day to pay respect to Allah for giving them strength and endurance.

Eid al-Fitr celebration

Muslims all over the globe participate in this festival with prayers. On this day, they wear new clothes, wish their near and dear ones, exchange greeting, and distribute sweets. On Eid al-Fitr, children also receive Eidi from their elders, which means they get money from their relatives and family members. The day concludes with Muslims savouring rich, creamy and delicious dishes.

However, the celebration of this day is incomplete without Mehendi. On this beautiful occasion, women apply mehndi (henna) on their palms. Mehndi adds beauty and joy to the celebration.

