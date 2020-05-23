Eid Al Fitr Greetings In English To Share With Friends And Family Members

Eid al Fitr is popularly known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and is a well renowned religious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the globe. This particular day is celebrated by a huge number of followers as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid al Fitr is the only day in the month of Shawwal when the Muslims do not fast. Eid al Fitr 2020 is going to be celebrated on Sunday, May 24.

According to their tradition, old wrongs that have been done in the past are forgiven and money is donated to the poor. People also make special foods items that are enjoyed together with friends or relatives are invited to share the feast. A number of people also giver gifts and greeting cards on this auspicious day. Here are some Eid al Fitr greetings in English to share with your near and dear ones during this festival:

Eid al Fitr greetings in English

You bring a smile on my face when I am sad, my friend. You are a treasure I want to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you and accept all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

My lovely friends, your presence in my life is no less than a blessing. Eid Mubarak to all of you! May Allah fulfil all your dreams and aspirations.

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

With divine joy in my heart, I give you happy Eid-ul-Fitr wishes. May the Almighty help us all be kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

We need little to live a happy life. So, seize the moment because living a happy life is all within yourself and your way of thinking. May Allah guide you and accept all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

May you receive all the joys of life on the occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak! May Allah fill your life with joy and happiness and keep you smiling always. Eid Mubarak, my dear!

Your friendship and joyful laughs make me happy no matter what happens along the way. May this Eid bring more joy in your life. Eid Mubarak!

The first and the foremost thing that we should ask from Allah is mercy to make it a purposeful Eid for all of us…. Eid Mubarak

