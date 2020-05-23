Eid Al-Fitr Images To Share With Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Muslims from across the globe celebrate the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr is the first of two Eids of the Islamic (lunar) calendar year. This day rounds off the month of Ramadan, which Muslims observe every year. The day is regarded as a time to celebrate, with Muslims gathering their friends and family. The day also reminds Muslims to be grateful for what they have. Keep reading to know more about Eid al-Fitr.

Muslims celebrate Eid throughout the world with great love and peace. They observe this day by following special Eid prayer, which is known as Eid namaz. Muslims, on this day, then give money and sweets to poor and needy people, to celebrate this beautiful day. On this auspicious day, Muslims dress up to attend their local mosque. However, this year, due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, all the religious places have been closed, and that is why Muslims are requested to celebrate Eid at their houses.

How is the start of Eid al-Fitr determined?

Like Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which is a day after the new moon. Hence, Muslims have to wait until the evening before Eid to know its exact date. Also, if the crescent moon is not visible, Ramadan fast continues for another day. As we know, it is a lunar event, the date of Eid changes annually. It also varies from country to country depending on geographical location.

How to perform Eid al-Fitr Namaz

As per rituals, Muslims begins this auspicious day by performing the Ghusl to purify their body.

Since Eid is celebrated after month-long-dawn-to-dusk fasting, Muslims gorge on some delicious preparations.

Subsequently, they also wear new attire to mark the beginning of the festival.

And then they get ready for the prayers, and later they offer Salat al-Eid and once again recite the prayer.

Then Muslims perform the Takbiratul Ihram. The prayer is done with raising hands in a way that palms and thumbs are aligned with the shoulders and ears, respectively on both sides.

