Eid Al-Fitr Messages In English To Wish Friends And Loved Ones On This Holy Day

The holy festival of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated all over the world by people of the Muslim community. Eid al-Fitr means the festival of breaking the fast. It is observed after 30 days of fast in the month of Ramadan. The festival also marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr begins with the sighting of the new moon. It is observed to thank the almighty Allah for everything he has done. The date of Eid al-Fitr changes every year as per the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr 2020 is likely to start on the evening of Saturday, May 23 and it will end on May 24, 2020. Here some of the best Eid al-Fitr messages in English to send to your friends and loved ones.

Eid al-Fitr messages in English

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

On this auspicious occasion of Eid, let's pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things in our lives. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Here's sending you my greetings as Eid ka Chand appears in the sky. Eid Mubarak my dear friend.

May your sincere prayers are answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah's blessings and guidance be with you till eternity.

Let there be light, positivity and happiness in your life and may there never be any dearth of good friends.

May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world and may you always receive his grace. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family and may you continue to rise, shine and smile. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak English messages

May the angels protect you...

May the goodness surround you...

May the sadness forget you...

And may Allah always bless you...

Eid Mubarak!

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah,

There's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak

Let's pray to Allah, the merciful Lord and seek forgiveness for all our sins, here's hoping the shining light of the Almighty Allah will bless the souls with his divine power. Eid Mubarak to all.

No matter where you are or what you are doing, remember that Allah is always with you to help and guide you in every important step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr English messages

May this Eid fills your life with the brightest of colours. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Eid!

May Allah bless you with the gift of kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

Eid is the time of year when you should amend your mistakes and forgive others mistakes. May Allah on this day grants you wisdom and kindness!

I wish Allah gives you happiness and you have a bright future because you deserve the best. Sending warm wishes on Eid!

The beautiful day of Eid is incomplete without you. May Allah bless you with wisdom and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

Your presence in my life is no less than a blessing of the Lord. May Allah fulfil all your dreams and aspirations!

Your smile and happiness are the most important things to me. May Allah gives you more reason to smile. Eid Mubarak!

English messages for Eid al-Fitr

On this day, let's learn to accept all the blessing of Allah with an open heart and mind. The Lord Almighty is always with his children.

With the arrival of Eid, let's say goodbye to another amazing year and welcome the new ocean of opportunities knocking on our door. Eid Mubarak!

We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day to spend time with your loved ones with lip-smacking food, laughter, and happy moments. Make the most of this day.

On this day all I can ask Allah is to accept our prayers, sacrifices, good deeds, and always shower his blessing upon us.

Our prayers have been answered. Eid is finally here to grace us with love, joy, and prosperity. Wish you and your family an amazing Eid!

I pray to the Lord Almighty to shower his mercy on all of us and guide us every path of your life. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

On this special occasion of Eid, may Allah answers all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

With divine joy in my heart and a big smile on my face, I am sending you Eid-ul-Fitr wishes. May the Lord help us all be kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid Al Fitr messages 2020

On this special day, I pray to Allah for your happiness and good health. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid brings fun, happiness and God’s endless blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

May Allah showers his blessing on you and you family. Have a happy and prosperous Eid!

When the Moon of Eid arises it brings happiness and excitement with itself. May your life always stay filled with such amusing excitement and happiness. Happy Eid!

Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah gives you a million reasons to stay happy. Eid Mubarak, my dear!

Eid is the day of Allah. It is a day to share happiness, love and laughter. Happy an amazing Eid, filled with joy and prosperity.

Wishing you a pleasant and happy Eid. May Allah fulfil all your dreams on this special day

May this pious day brings you immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah gifts you lots of happiness, love and wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!

May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness and fill your life with different colours. Have a prosperous Eid!

Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.