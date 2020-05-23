Eid Al Fitr Wishes In English That You Can Share With Your Friends & Loved Ones

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy Ramadan. On this day, Muslims across the globe break their fast and celebrate the end of the Ramadan month. Moreover, this is the only day of the Shawwal month during which Muslims are not allowed to fast.

On this day, Muslims have huge processions along with large prayer gatherings. This year, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 23, 2020, and May 24, 2020. The festivities will begin on the evening of May 23 and will go on until the evening of May 24. Here are some Eid Al Fitr wishes in English that you can send to your friends and family.

Eid Al Fitr wishes in English

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

May you receive all the joys of life on the occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak!

The first and the foremost thing that we should ask from Allah is mercy to make it a purposeful Eid for all of us. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and Sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe.

May this day bring peace and smoothness in your life, may it provide you with the best time of your life. Happy Eid day!

Eid Mubarak, my friend. I pray that after eating some delicious delicacies on Eid, you'll regain some common sense. Love you!

On Eid-ul-Fitr, wish that Allah's blessings light up the path and lead to happiness.

