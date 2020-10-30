Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020 History, Significance And Details About How The Day Is Celebrated

Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 will be celebrated all over the world with great joy and excitement. The celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 hold a greater significance among Muslims. The Islamic festival is associated with the founder of the religion, Prophet Muhammad. It is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated across the globe in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 is being celebrated on Thursday, October 29 evening and the celebrations will continue till today, i.e. till Friday, October 30.

The celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 started earlier in Saudi Arabia. However, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts it will be celebrated on Friday. On the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about the Eid Milad un Nabi history, significance and celebrations of the day. For all the people who are curious about the Eid Milad un Nabi 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Eid Milad un Nabi 2020

Eid Milad un Nabi history

It is considered as The prophet was born on the 12th day of the Rabee-ul-Awwal in Mecca. The Eid Milad un Nabi history goes back to the early days of Islam. In those days people gathered to read poetry and sang verses as an ode to the prophet Muhammad. The people have been observing Eid Milad un Nabi since then to celebrate the life of prophet Muhammad. Muslims gather and observe the day by remembering the prophet Muhammad and discussing his life on this pious day. Eid Milad un Nabi significance.

Eid Milad un Nabi significance

Eid Milad un Nabi is an important day for the Islamic people as it is the birth anniversary fo the founder of Islam. His teachings and life are still followed by Islamic people. The Shia and the Sunni sects observe Eid Milad un Nabi on different days. The day is celebrated to spread the teachings of Prophet Muhammad to more people and never to forget him.

Eid Milad un Nabi celebration

People celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi with their family and loved ones. Various activities are done by people to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s life. People also decorate their houses with special lights, decorations and food to mark the Eid Milad un Nabi. A lot of people also wish each other a happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 by sharing Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and quotes to each other.

Image Credits: Canva