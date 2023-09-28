Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023: Traditional Recipes You Must Try On Festive Occasion

As the joyous occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi approaches, households around the world are gearing up for a culinary celebration that pays homage to the Prophet Mohammed's favourite flavours. Known for his simple lifestyle in the holy cities of Mecca and Madina, Prophet Mohammed's preferred treats included dates, honey, and an array of sweets, inspiring the sweet-centric nature of Mawlid recipes. Mawlid recipes, rooted in tradition and rich with symbolism, bring families together to savour both sweet and savoury delights that have become synonymous with this auspicious day.

2 things you need to know

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrates the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

Traditional Mawlid recipes unite families as they feast on delicacies.

Sheer Khurma

At the heart of every Eid is Sheer Khurma, a luscious vermicelli pudding crafted with milk, sugar and an assortment of nuts and dried fruits. This classic Eid dessert, rich and creamy, captures the essence of festivity in every spoonful, making it a must-try for those commemorating the birth of the Prophet.

Firni

Delight your taste buds with Firni, a light and aromatic rice pudding that gracefully concludes the Eid feast. Made with milk, rice, sugar and a hint of cardamom, Firni offers a sweet ending to the culinary journey, leaving a lasting impression on the palate.

Baklava

Transport your senses with Baklava, an exquisite sweet pastry featuring layers of phyllo dough, nuts and honey. A culinary masterpiece, Baklava brings a rich and decadent touch to the Eid celebration, showcasing the diversity of desserts cherished across Muslim countries.

(Baklava is a sweet pastry featuring layers of phyllo dough, nuts and honey | Image: iStock)

Mutton biryani

Mutton Biryani, a fragrant and flavorful rice dish, takes center stage on the Eid table. Marinated mutton, aromatic spices and perfectly cooked rice come together to create a dish that embodies the spirit of celebration. Served with raita and salad, mutton biryani is a feast for the senses.

Seekh kebabs and shami kebabs

Elevate your Eid Milad-un-Nabi feast with seekh kebabs, skewers of minced meat infused with spices and herbs, offering a tantalising start to the festivities. Shami kebabs, made with ground mutton, chickpeas and a medley of spices, present a delightful fried option, accompanied by an array of chutneys.

(Eid Milad-un-Nabi feast with seekh kebabs infused with spices and herbs | Image: iStock)

Nalli Nihari

Haleem, a thick stew blending wheat, lentils and meat, emerges as a hearty and flavorful dish that satisfies even the heartiest appetites. Nalli nihari, a culinary gem, showcases the diverse array of savoury delights cherished on this special occasion.

As Eid Milad-un-Nabi dawns upon us, let these traditional recipes be a testament to the rich culinary heritage that unites families and communities in a shared celebration of joy and gratitude.