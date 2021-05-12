Eid Ul Fitr 2021: When Will Eid Ul Fitr Be Celebrated In Turkey?

In Turkey, Eid is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. The festival marks the completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the appearance of new moon. Since the Ramadan month is nearing its completion for the year 2021, a number of people are searching for the answer to, “when is Eid ul Fitr 2021 in Turkey" and "Eid ul Fitr 2021 date in Turkey". Here is information about it, read on to know.

When is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 in Turkey?

According to a report by Hamariweb.com, Eid Ul-Fitr in Turkey will be celebrated on May 13th, 2021. Eid ul-Fitr is observed every year in the month of Shawwal 1. On the eve of Eid Ul-Fitr, the moon is extensively observed and the day of celebration is decided according to the moon’s appearance.

Significance of Eid Ul Fitr

Eid Ul Fitr is celebrated annually after completing thirty days of the holy month Ramadan. During the holy month, devotees observe a full day of fast from dusk to dawn for the entire month. The devotees also pray to Allah every day during the holy Ramadan month. After devoting themselves to God and taking away lessons from it, the Eid that follows ushers in happiness and celebrations. This day resembles a celebration of the people's hard work and devotion, as shown by their fasting, prayers, and donations.

Celebrations: Eid Mubarak in Turkey

Eid Al-Fitr is mostly marked by a feast and the spending of time with family and friends. People give special prayers in unison early in the morning on the morning of Eid Al-Fitr, after donning fresh and new clothes to mark the happiness. People pray for the well-being of all people on the planet while also attempting to assist the needy through charitable donations. Families and friends get together for lunch, which is normally a celebratory feast with a variety of delicacies and dishes. People wish each other "Happy Eid Ul Fitr 2021"

However, due to the COVID pandemic, Turkey is currently under a full nationwide lockdown till May 17th, 2021 at the time of writing this article. Gatherings have been prohibited in the new COVID 19 case, so people are required to observe the auspicious day at home without gathering for a feast or prayer.

IMAGE: ALI BURHAN UNSPLASH