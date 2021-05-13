Eid Ul Fitr 2021: Wishes In Hindi To Send To Your Family, Friends And Loved Ones

The festival of Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated by Muslims all over the world soon. Eid ul Fitr means the festival of breaking the fast. A fast of 30 days is observed by the Islamic community in the holy month of Ramzan. The festival also marks the end of the holy month. As soon as the sighting of the crescent moon is visible, the festivities of Eid Ul Fitr will begin. The date of Eid ul Fitr changes every year as per the Islamic calendar. This year the festival is likely to start on the evening of Thursday, May 13 and end on Friday, May 14. The holy day is marked with wearing new clothes, relishing delicious food after 30 days of strict fasting and meeting friends and family and spreading Eid Mubarak wishes. Here some of the best Eid ul Fitr wishes in Hindi to send to your family and friends this year.

A look at Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021 wishes in Hindi

ईद खुशी मनाने और दिल की गहराइयों से हंसने का दिन है. हमारे ऊपर अल्लाह की रहमतों के आभारी होने का दिन है. ईद की शुभकामना. खुदा करे ये ईद आपके लिए खास हो और बहुत सारे खुशी के पल हमेशा के लिए लाए! आज तुम्हारे साथ नहीं हूं, लेकिन तुम हमेशा मेरी दुआओं में हो. अल्लाह तुम्हारी जिंदगी में शांति और खुशी लाए. हैप्पी ईद. जब ईद का चांद निकलने के साथ खुशी और उत्साह दौड़ती है. खुदा करे आपकी जिंदगी हमेशा खुशियों और उत्साह से भरी रहे. हैप्पी ईद! इस अद्भुत दिन के मौके से हम सब मिलकर अल्लाह का शुक्रिया करें और प्यार, ध्यान, मुस्कुराहट के लिए एक दूसरे के साथ दुआ करें. ईद मुबारक! दिल में दैवीय खुशी और अपने चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट के साथ मैं आपको ईद की बधाई भेज रहा हूं. खुदा से दुआ है कि हम सब की मदद करें. ईद मुबारक अल्लाह आपकी नेकियों को कबूल करे, नाफरमानी और गुनाहों को माफ करे और दुनिया भर के पीड़ितों की तक्लीफ आसान करे. ईद मुबारक ईद के खास मौके पर, अल्लाह आपकी सभी मुरादों को कबूल करे. ईद मुबारक! ईद आई तुम न आए क्या मजा है ईद का, ईद ही तो नाम है इक दूसरे की दीद का!

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK