Eid Ul Fitr Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones This Year

Eid ul Fitr is just a day away and Muslims across the globe are waiting to celebrate it. Eid ul Fitr is the moment when Muslims break their fast that they have been observing for a month due to Ramadan. But this time, Eid ul Fitr is going to be different since the pandemic’s second wave is still affecting people across the country. But even though one cannot celebrate this special day with their loved ones, Eid ul Fitr images and messages can definitely be shared. Here are some Eid ul Fitr pictures that you can send to your near and dear ones.

Eid ul Fitr images and pictures

Muslims across the globe are currently busy observing the dark sky and looking for the moon. Since the moon will indicate the start of the lunar month. As mentioned earlier, this will also indicate the end of the month-long fast that Muslims are observing to celebrate Ramadan. This fast-breaking ceremony also depends on when the moon is being seen and hence its celebration varies across the globe.

But while Muslims across the globe eagerly await to celebrate Eid ul Fitr, this time the celebrations are going to be a bit different. Lakhs of Indians across the country are currently facing the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic. The second wave of the pandemic was noticed a few months ago. But over the last few days, these cases have tripled.

Moreover, people are suffering due to a shortage of resources. Many infected patients are struggling to find beds, oxygen cylinders, and vaccines as well. So, to curb the spread of the virus any further, strict lockdown and restrictions have been announced. Hence Eid celebrations will not be the same this year. The restrictions have also stopped large gathering, hence a mass prayer at the mosque cannot be observed either.

Hence, during this difficult time, one has to celebrate in a way that is safe for everybody. So instead of gathering in large number and increasing the risk of infection, one can simply send Eid ul Fitr images and pictures to their families and loved ones. Many Eid ul Fitr messages often share beautiful quotes and pictures that will resonate well with your family and friends. So here are some Eid ul Fitr pictures that you can share.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK