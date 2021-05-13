Eid Ul Fitr Quotes In Urdu To Share With Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The month-long Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr following it is one of the biggest religious occasions for the Muslim community. Ramzan is coming to an end and the festival of Eid is almost here. According to the Islam calendar, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated this year either on May 13 or May 14, depending on the sighting of the Moon. On the auspicious occasion, send Eid wishes to your friends and family. Check out Eid Ul Fitr quotes in Urdu.
Throughout the month of Ramzan, the Muslim community offers prayers by reading the Quran multiple times a day. Like last year, this year's Eid ul Fitr will also be celebrated amidst the pandemic. People will have to take precautions while going out, such as wearing masks and carrying sanitisers. Here are some Eid Ul Fitr Quotes in Urdu.
Allah aapko khudai ki sari neymatein de, Allah apko khushiyan aur atah karein, dua hamari hai aapke saath, Eid pe aap aur sabaab haasil karein!
Hawa Ko Khusbo MUBARAK, Fiza Ko Mausam MUBARAK, Dilon Ko Pyar MUBARAK, Apko Humari Taraf Se Eid Mubarak!
Mubarak mauka Allah ne atah farmaya, ek baar fir bandagi ki rah pe chalaya. Adaa karna apna farz tum khuda ki liye.. Khushi se bhari ho eid ul adha apke liye!
Phoolon ki tarah haste raho Bhanwaron ki tarah gungunao Allah ka ho naam labon par Jamkar ye Eid manao! Eid Mubarak.
Lo Eid ka chaand aaya Dher saari khushiyan laaya Har taraf hain raunkon ke mele Har chehra bhi hai muskuraaya.
Aaj Ke Din Kya Ghata Chhayi Hai, Charo Aur Khusiyo Ki Fija Chhayi Hai, Keh Raha Hai Har Koe Ye Baat, Ho Khusiyo Bhara Ye Tera Din Raat. Eid Mubarak!
Sada haste raho jaise haste hai phul, Duniya ki sare gam tmeh jaye bhul, Charo taraf khushiyo ka geet, Eisi umid ka sath Yaar tumhe… MUBARAK ho Eid!
I wish you a very happy Eid, and may all your good deeds be accepted by God.
.أتمنى لكم عيد سعيد جداً! لتكن كل أعمالكم الخيرة مقبولة عند الل
May you celebrate this every year. Blessed Eid!
!كل عام وانتم بخير. عيد مبارك
Kul ‘am wa-antum bi-khayr. Eid Mubarak!