Ekadashi In July 2022: Date, Time, Rituals And Other Details; Check Here

Ekadashi, which is the 11th lunar day of the Hindu calendar, holds great significance in Hindu households. Ekadashi falls twice a month, one in Krishna Paksha and another in Shukla Paksha. There are a total of 24 Ekadashis in a year and each of them has its own specific significance and benefits. As per Hindu beliefs, Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred days of the month, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi in July 2022

Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fasts on the eleventh day of the Lunar fortnight which is known as the Ekadashi Vrat. Ekadashi is therefore celebrated twice every month. Devshayani Ekadashi and Kamika Ekadashi fall in the month of July. As per the traditional beliefs, Shri Vishnu is hailed as the Palanhar and goes into a state of Yogic sleep. He rises only after four months. Therefore, the Ekadashi is named Devshayani, as Dev means Lord Vishnu and Shayani means resting or sleeping.

Ekadashi in July dates

Devshayani Ekadashi: July 10 - 4:39 pm on July 9 to 2:13 pm on July 10.

Kamika Ekadashi: July 24 - 11:27 am on July 23 to 1:45 pm on July 24.

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi takes place when Lord Vishnu goes into the state of Yogic Nidra for four months. It is believed that Lord Vishnu rests on the coiled body of a serpent, known as Shesh Naag, in the cosmic ocean. During his absence, Lord Shiva takes care of the universe which is why the Chaturmas begins with an ode to Lord Shiva.

Devshayani Ekadashi coincides with the last day of the famous Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is a grand chariot festival of Puri in Odisha. It also marks the beginning of the Pandharpur Adhasi Ekadashi Waari Yatra, which takes place in Maharashtra. Moreover, it is significant in several ways and is also known as Hari Shayani, Padma, Maha Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Devpodhi.

On the day of Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. They observe fasts and eat only specific food items that are considered auspicious.