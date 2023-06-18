Father's Day 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On The Occasion

Father’s Day is a special occasion that is celebrated worldwide to honour the contribution of fathers and father figures in our lives. Father’s Day 2023 is the perfect opportunity to express our love, gratitude and appreciation for the incredible men who have played a significant role in shaping our lives.

3 things you need to know

Father’s Day was first celebrated in the early 20th century.

Father’s Day was inspired by Mother’s Day.

The idea for Father’s Day was initially met with resistance and even ridicule. Many people believed it to be a commercial gimmick or an attempt to undermine the importance of mothers.

Ceberate Father's Day 2023 on June 18

Wishing your father a Happy Father’s Day is a heartfelt gesture that can bring a smile on their face. Whether you’re with them or away, a simple wish can make a big difference. You can send a loving message, write a heartfelt letter, or even dedicate a social media post to showcase your love and appreciation for them. Remember, it’s the thought that counts.

Father’s Day 2023 Wishes

-- May your day be filled with joy and laughter, dear father. Thank you for always being there to guide and support us. Happy Father’s Day!

-- Wishing the best dad in the world a day filled with love and happiness. You are our superhero, and we are grateful for your constant love and care.

-- Happy Father’s Day to the man who has taught us invaluable lessons about life, love and perseverance. We are blessed to have you as our father.

-- May your day be as amazing as you are, Dad. Thank you for being our rock and our pillar of strength. We love you more than words can express.

-- On this special day, we celebrate you, Dad, and all the sacrifices you have made for our happiness. You are our greatest blessing. Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day 2023 WhatsApp Messages

-- You are more than just a father to us; you are our role model, mentor, and best friend. Thank you for everything. Happy Father’s Day!

-- Your love has shaped us into the individuals we are today. We admire your strength, wisdom, and unconditional support. Enjoy your special day, Dad!

-- Today, we honor not only your role as a father but also the incredible person you are. You inspire us to be the best version of ourselves. Happy Father’s Day!

-- The memories we have shared and the moments we continue to create are treasures we hold dear. You are the anchor of our family. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

-- Dad, your love is a guiding light that leads us through life’s challenges. Thank you for always being our compass. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day Quotes

-- "A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father."- Gabriel Garcia Marquez

-- ‘A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty’. - Ziad K Abdelnour

-- ‘A father's love is eternal, just like the bond between father and child’. - Unknown

-- ‘A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way’. - Unknown

-- ‘Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad’. - Anne Geddes

-- As Father’s Day arrives, let us take the opportunity to express our love and appreciation to the fathers who have made a profound impact on our lives. Whether it’s through wishes, messages, or meaningful quotes, let them know that their presence and love mean the world to us. Happy Father’s Day!