Father's Day: Images And Quotes To Share With Your Father And Father Figures On This Day

Father's Day is an important day to honour the efforts and hard work that a father put in raising children. We have compiled a list of Father's Day images.

Father's Day is an important event in everyone's life. It's a day where one can show their appreciation for their father and father figures in their lives. Fathers spend their whole lives working hard to provide the best life possible for their children. The aim of this day is to appreciate the efforts fathers take to raise their children and make them ready for the world. So, on the occasion of Father's Day, we have compiled a list of Happy Father's Day images that you can send to your father or father figure. 

Images for Father's Day 2021

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FUTURETEKS (@ftr.moda)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brodeci (@brodeci_izmir)

 

 

 

Happy Father's Day Quotes 

In addition to images, you can also share a few quotes and greetings with your father or father figure. Here is a list of quotes for Father's Day 2021. 

  • When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.
  • Dad, you’ve always been the coolest – like all those times you said ‘yes’ when Mom said ‘no.’
  • The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.
  • The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.
  • Fathers, be good to your kids. You are the god and the weight of their world.
  • Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers and singers of song.
  • A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.
  • I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.
  • No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.
  • A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.
  • My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there.

 

