Father's Day Images To Share With Your Fatherly Figure On This Day

Father’s Day is a special event that commemorates fathers and father figures around the world and acknowledges and honours their efforts and contributions toward elevating their children. Akin to Mother’s Day, this day ambitions to throw light on the impact of fathers have on the lives of their kids, and at the society at large.

While the dates vary from country to country, the day is basically celebrated on the third Sunday in June. As such, this year, it will be celebrated on June 21. Below are some of the best Father's day quotes and images to celebrate the special day.

Father's day 2020 images

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." - Jim Valvano

"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." - Liza Minnelli

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

"My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." - Cher Lloyd

"It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping." - John Sinor

"My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it." - Clarence Budington Kelland

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right." - Wade Boggs

"To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter." - Euripides

"I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection." - Sigmund Freud

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

"You don't have to deserve your mother's love. You have to deserve your father's." - Rober Frost

"A father carries pictures where his money used to be." - Steve Martin

"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert

