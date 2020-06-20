Father's Day In Heaven Images Which Will Make One Give Their Dad A Tight Hug

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June to cherish the selfless contribution of fathers in our lives. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. However, the day is celebrated on different dates across the world. Some European countries also celebrate Father's Day on the occasion of St Joseph's Day to laud the special role of the main parent. The day is usually rung in by showering some special gifts or token of love to your father. On this occasion, here is some Father's Day in Heaven images which will prove that a bond between a father and a child never fades away.

Also Read: World Refugee Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends Or Post On Social Media This 2020

Father's Day in Heaven images which depict the strength of a father's love

About Father's Day

It is believed that Father's Day was started by an American woman who was raised by her father. The woman was Sonora Smart Dodd who was born in Sebastian County, Arkansas in 1982. She had lost her mother at the age of 16 and was then raised entirely by her father William Smart along with her five brothers.

Sonora felt that there should be no single day to celebrate the contributions of her Civil War veteran father who raised her along with her siblings alone. She wanted the celebrations to be the first held on June 5, which was also her father's birthday. But the day was later pushed to June 19 in 1910.

Also Read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

The day is also marked by some special outings with one's father. But due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the celebrations may see a different turn this year. One can also celebrate this special day at the comforts of their home. This Father's Day, one may pledge to contribute to helping their dads even in the smallest way possible, given the prevailing testing times.

From trying to help your father in his professional or household commitments to trying to cook that one special meal for your dad, the day can be made special in the most unique way. The day can be utilized by thanking one's dad wholeheartedly for their selfless contributions to you and your family.

Also Read: Important Days In May 2020 That You Need To Know About For Your GK

Also Read: Important Days In March 2020 That Will Help You Plan The Month Accordingly