Father's Day Jokes Which You Must Read Out To Your Dad To Give Him A Good Laugh!

Every year, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year, it will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. While everyone has unique ideas to make this day special and memorable for their fathers, one of the best ways to celebrate Father's Day is by sharing hilarious Father's day jokes with your family and closed ones, especially when it's difficult to gather together and celebrate the day. Check out a list of jokes which you can read out to your dad and make his day more entertaining by giving him a good laugh!

Also Read | Father’s Day 2020: Thoughtful Gift Ideas To Make The Occasion Special

Also Read | Father’s Day 2020: Top 6 Books To Gift Your Dad On This Special Day

Father's Day jokes to read out to your beloved dad

Bob: How do you like the drum set you got for your birthday?

David: I love it!

Bob: Why?

David: Whenever I don’t play it, my dad gives me 10 bucks!

Science teacher: When is the boiling point reached?

Science student: When my father sees my report card!

Five sons asked their father that, “who is most obedient?”

Father replied that, “The obedient one doesn’t ever talk back to mother”. Quickly, one of his five sons replied that “Okay, dad you are the most obedient then”.

Once a son asked for another glass full of water to his father, the father said that he already has given 10 glasses of water. The son replied that “Yes, but the bedroom is still on fire!”

One evening a little girl and her parents were sitting around the table eating supper. The little girl said, "Daddy, you're the boss, aren't you?" Her Daddy smiled, pleased, and said yes. The little girl continued "That's because Mummy put you in charge, right?"

Johnny’s father: Let me see your report card.



Johnny: I don’t have it.



Johnny’s father: Why not?



Johnny: My friend just borrowed it. He wants to scare his parents.

A company held a contest for kids with the theme: "The nicest thing My Father Ever Did For Me." One kid answered "He married my mother."

Caroline: When does a dad joke become a dad joke?

Jackson: I have no idea.

Caroline: When it becomes apparent.

Timmy: What did the daddy buﬀalo say to its son before it left for school?

Bob: Beats me.

Timmy: “Bison.”

Erin: What did the mother bullet say to the daddy bullet?

Fran: What?

Erin: “We’re gonna have a BB!”

A book never written: “Fatherly Advice” by Buck L. Upson.

Son: For $20, I’ll be good.

Dad: Oh, yeah? When I was your age, I was good for nothing.

Dad: How do you like fourth grade?

Son: It isn’t much fun.

Dad: That’s too bad. It was the best three years of my life!

Also Read | Kajol Pens Heart-melting Post For Her Father, Wishes Him 'Happy Father's Day' In Advance

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poignant Quote On Instagram



Disclaimer: The aforementioned jokes have been sourced from websites - The Holiday Spot and Boy's Life