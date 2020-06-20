Funny Father's Day Memes To Bring A Smile To Your Old Man's Face

Father’s Day falls on June 21 in India. This day celebrates the love and contribution of father figures. While several of us have been buying presents for our beloved fathers, we must keep in mind that fathers enjoy nothing more than a good old laugh. Memes are a great supplement to greeting cards and presents. Thanks to social media, memes can now be shared with the tap of a finger.

From Bollywood references to fandoms, there are plenty of puns that will make your good old man laugh. While Father’s Day is just around the corner, there are several funny memes related to the day that have been circulating on Twitter and Instagram. To make your job easier, we have segregated memes into various categories so that you can easily choose an apt meme depending upon your old man’s choices and likes.

Memes for Father’s Day:

Tinseltown Gigglers:

There’s hardly anyone who doesn’t enjoy a good fandom meme. Our favourite fandoms like Star Wars and Avengers often make it to the memes section of social media. There are several cute cartoon memes that will bring giggles and smiles to your old man’s face. Here are some punny memes that are sure to make your dad laugh:

Bolly memes:

While Bollywood has always entertained us with its classic comedies, several Bollywood films have turned out to be classic #memegrams. As of late, our feeds are constantly flooded with memes of various films like Hera Pheri that make us laugh until there are tears in our eyes. Here’s a funny Bollywood Father's Day meme:

Doggo memes:

Who does not like a cute little doggo? As of late, our adorable little dogs have even featured on Instagram feeds while some are even a part of memes. Here’s a cute little doggo meme for Father’s Day:

Most of us will be celebrating Father’s Day 2020 in our homes this year. However, that should not deter us from making this day extra special. So let’s share some funny little memes with our fathers and make Father’s Day 2020 a joyful occasion. Here’s wishing all the fathers a very happy Father's Day 2020 in advance.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock