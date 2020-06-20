Father's Day Messages In English To Share With Your Dad On The Special Occasion

Father's Day is celebrated in India and several other countries on the third Sunday of June. This year Father's Day will be celebrated in India on June 21. Father's Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood bonds and the influence fathers have on a child as well as the society. While the day is celebrated on different days in various countries, India along with several other countries celebrate the day on the third Sunday of the month of June.

Although Father's day is not a public holiday, people across the nation celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Holiday destinations, restaurants and various institutes observe the day by organising various events, providing special offers, etc. Social media is flooded with some of the most heartfelt messages for fathers.

Many shower their fathers with best wishes and spend some quality time with their fathers. For those who are wondering what to pen down on Father's Day card or share a message digitally, here are some of Father's Day messages in English that one can share with their father.

Father's Day messages in English

Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!

Happy Father’s Day to the man who put the fear into all my homecoming and prom dates…and who still treats me like a princess!

ALSO READ | International Sushi Day 2020: How To Celebrate The Day If You're A Vegan Or Vegetarian

Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed.

God gave me such a good gift when he gave me you for a father.

ALSO READ | World Wind Day 2020: Know The Meaning, Significance & How The Day Is Celebrated

Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me.

Dad, you’re in all my favorite memories.

You’re the best, Dad. I love you!

ALSO READ | US National Children's Day 2020: Know History, Significance & How It Is Celebrated

Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. You are the best man I know. Happy Father's Day

Dad. Although time and distance may separate us, your guidance, advice, and love has stuck with me through it all. I would not be who I am today without you. Enjoy your special day.

ALSO READ | USA National Flag Day Images To Share And Celebrate The Occasion

Happy Father's Day to my hero and role model. Thank you for everything you have done for our family. We love you with all our hearts.