Father's Day Messages In Marathi To Express Your Appreciation Towards Your Dad

Father's Day is a day for honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages. In America, Father's Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, who marked this day on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. It is held on various days in many parts of the world all throughout the year, often in the months of March, May and June. This year The Fathers Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. Here are some Father's Day messages in the Marathi language that you can forward-

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Fans Wish The Actor As #HappyBirthdayKajal Trends On Internet

Father's Day messages in Marathi you can send to mark this day



वडील म्हणजे एक अशी व्यक्ती… जी तुम्हाला जवळ घेते जेव्हा तुम्ही रडता, तुम्हाला ओरडते जेव्हा तुम्ही एखादी चूक करता, तुमच्या यशाचा आनंद साजरा करते जेव्हा तुम्ही जिंकता, आणि तरीही तुमच्यावर विश्वास ठेवते जेव्हा तुम्ही हरता…



कोडकौतुक वेळप्रसंगी धाकात ठेवी बाबा.. शांत प्रेमळ कठोर रागीट बहुरूपी बाबा… Father’s Day च्या शुभेच्छा!

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor & Other Actors Made Their 'debut' With Their Fathers In This 1993 Video

बाप असतो तेलवात, जळत असतो क्षणाक्षणाला.. हाडांची काडे करून आधार देतो मनामनाला… Father’s Day च्या शुभेच्छा!

बाबा आज जग मला तुमच्या नावाने ओळखते हे खरे आहे, पण मला खात्री आहे, तुमच्या आशिर्वादाने मी इतके कर्तृत्व करेन, की एक दिवस हे जग तुम्हाला माझ्या नावाने ओळखेल… Happy Fathers Day बाबा!

Also Read | Salim Khan Answers Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations: Should Add Names Of Our Forefathers Too

बाबांचा मला कळलेला अर्थ… बाबा म्हणजे अपरिमित कष्ट करणारं शरीर, बाबा म्हणजे अपरिमित काळजी करणारं मन.. स्वतःच्या इच्छा आकांशा बाजूला ठेवून, मुलांसाठी झटणारं अंतःकरण… Happy Father’s Day!

स्वतः टपरा मोबाईल वापरून, तुम्हाला स्टायलिश मोबाईल घेऊन देतो, तुमच्या प्रीपेड चे पैसे स्वतःच भरतो, तुमचा आवाज ऐकण्यासाठी तरसतो, तो बाप असतो… Father’s Day च्या शुभेच्छा!

Also Read | ‘Field Of Dreams’: Fathers & Sons, Phantoms And Phenoms

चांगल्या शाळेमध्ये पोरांना टाकायची धडपड करतो, डोनेशन साठी उधार आणतो, वेळ पडली तर हातापाया पडतो, तो बाप असतो… Father’s Day च्या शुभेच्छा!