Father's Day One-liners That Perfectly Depict The Role Of Our Dads In Our Lives

Father's Day will be celebrated this year on June 21, 2020. The day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June to hail our fathers as the ultimate guiding anchor in our lives. The day was first celebrated on June 19, 1910, by a woman Sonora Smart Dodd to cherish the role of her father in bringing her up as well as her cousins.

Our fathers can also be our best buddies with whom one usually tends to share a quirky camaraderie. On this occasion, there are some wacky Father's Day one-liners which will depict this bond perfectly. This Father's Day 2020, make the occasion even more cheery by sending these snippets to your daddy dearest.

Father's Day one-liners to send to your dad on this special occasion

For Father's Day, we got my dad a t-shirt that says ‘Do Not Resuscitate.’ He wears it whenever mum takes him to the ballet.“ – Greg Tamblyn

I would give you what you really want on Father's Day, but I can’t afford to move out yet.

There should be a children’s song ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.’” – Jim Gaffigan

I smile because you are my father. I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it.

Dad, your father's day gift is another year of not having to pay for my wedding.

I was going to give you the most amazing gift ever… then I remembered you already have me.

Happy Father's Day to someone who inexplicably loves signing his name in each of his text messages

Well done – you rank in the top 10 of all the dads I’ve ever had.

You’ve always been my favorite ATM.

Happy Father's Day. I’m sorry I spent all of your money!

Thanks for helping me out financially so I can be an independent person and not rely on others.

Please accept this Father's Day card as a token of my poverty.

You’re by far the best dad I could have asked for… until you start dancing!

The greatest gift I ever had came from God and I call him Dad

