Father's Day Quotes From Daughter To Send To Your Real Hero On Father's Day 2021

Every year on the third Sunday in June, India commemorates Father's Day. The special day for dads will be held on June 20, 2021, this year. The day is observed to honour the importance of a father in a person's life. Father's Day is celebrated by the exchange of gifts and greetings with the father. The tie that exists between a father and his daughter is unrivalled by any other relationship. Here are some of the greatest father's day quotes from daughter and messages to give to your father on this special day. Read on to see quotes from daughter for father's day.

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” – John Sinor

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” – Unknown

“I smile because you’re my father. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” – Unknown

“A little girl giggles when she is denied an ice-cream by her mother. She knows daddy will get her some later.” – Unknown

“Dad, you’ve always been the coolest – like all those times you said ‘yes’ when Mom said ‘no.’” – Unknown

“Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad.” – Unknown

“Dear Daddy, no matter where I go in life, you’ll always be my number one man.” – Unknown

“Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armour for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reka

“One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten came from God. I call him daddy.” – Unknown

“Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

“This relationship has something special about it, that makes every father and every daughter in the world speak warmly about it.” – Unknown

“In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown.” – Unknown

“It was my father who taught me to value myself.” – Dawn French

“A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” – Dr James Dobson

“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” – Unknown

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” – Linda Poindexter

“My Daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun.” – Bindi Irwin

“I am a princess not because I have a prince, but because my father is a king.” – Unknown

“You have seen me at my worst, yet you think that I am the best. I love you, Dad.” – Unknown