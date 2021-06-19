Father's Day Quotes In English - 25 Best Happy Father's Day 2021 Quotes For You

Parents are the biggest support system for the kids, who bestow their children with unconditional love without expectations. This the reason why the world celebrates Mother's and Father's Day every year. Now, the special occasion of Father's Day is arriving this Sunday. This is to acknowledge paternal bonds in one's life and honours fatherhood. This day also showcases the great influence of fathers in society. Many people keep searching for Father's Day Quotes in English to send heartfelt messages to their Fathers o share on social media during this time. So, here are some of the best Father's Day Quotes that you can send your beloved father right away.

“Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love.” —Unknown

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” —Justin Ricklefs

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert

“A girl’s first true love is her father.” —Marisol Santiago

“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” —Susan Gale

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” —Dimitri the Stoneheart

“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” —Erika Cosby

“Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” —Unknown

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” —Fanny Fern

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert

“No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word―father.” —Lydia Maria Child

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” —Steve Martin

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” —Unknown

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” —Dan Pearce

“Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” —John Mayer

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.” —Unknown

“A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off, and lets you try again.” —Unknown

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” —Sigmund Freud

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” —Michael Ratnadeepak

“It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.” —Anne Sexton

“My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see the future.” —Liza Minnelli

“No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” —Hedy Lamarr