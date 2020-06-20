Here Are Father's Day Quotes In Kannada To Share On This Day

Father's Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June. The main aim of the day is to celebrate fathers and father figures in one's life and to acknowledge the many roles they play in a child's life. Though it is celebrated on different dates in different countries, India along with USA, UK, Canada, and many other countries celebrates it on the third Sunday of June.

As common practice on Father's Day, people exchange gifts and cards while some prefer to dine out with their families. Some people even stay in and cook and arrange special celebrations at the comfort of their homes. However, due to the pandemic, the celebrations will be quite different this year. While you ponder on how to celebrate the day, here are a few Father's Day quotes in Kannada to send this Father's Day.

Father's Day quotes in Kannada to send this Father's Day 2020

ತಾಯಿ ಮಮತೆಯ ಮಡಿಲು ನೀಡಿದರೆ, ತಂದರೆ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಭುಜ ನೀಡುತ್ತಾನೆ...ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ದೇಶ ಕಾಯುವ ಸೈನಿಕನಂತೆ ನಮ್ಮ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಯೋಧ ನೀನು, ನನಗೆ ನೀನು ದಿ ಬೆಸ್ಟ್ ಅಪ್ಪಾ... ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಒಬ್ಬ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ತಂದೆಯಾಗಲು ಮೊದಲು ಹೆಂಡತಿಗೆ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಗಂಡನಾಗಿರಬೇಕು ಅಂತಾರೆ, ಅದು ನೀನಾಗಿದ್ದೀಯಾ, ನಿನ್ನ ಪಡೆದ ನಾವು ಅದೃಷ್ಟವಂತರು, ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಫಾದರ್ಸ್ ಡೇ... ಯಾರು ನನಗೆ ಯಾರು ನಿನ್ನ ಫೇವರೆಟ್ ಹೀರೋ ಎಂದು ಕೇಳುತ್ತಾರೋ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನಾನು ಹೇಳುವೆ, ನನ್ನ ಬದುಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಕಂಡ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸೂಪರ್‌ ಹೀರೋ ಅಂದರೆ ನನ್ನಪ್ಪ ಎಂದು.. ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನನಗಾಗಿ ನಿನ್ನ ಬದುಕು ಸವೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ನಿನಗೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್ ಹೇಳಿದರೂ ಸಾಲದು, ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು, ಲವ್ ಯೂ..... ನೀನು ನಮಗಾಗಿ ಹರಿಸುವ ಒಂದೊಂದು ಬೆವರಿನ ಹನಿಯ ಋಣ ಹೇಗಪ್ಪಾ ತೀರಿಸಲಿ, ನೀನು ಆ ದೇವರು ನನಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯವಾದ ಗಿಫ್ಟ್, ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಆ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದು ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್.. ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನೀನು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಪಡುವ ಮಗ ನಾನಾಗುವೆ, ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರಾಮಿಸ್... ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಫಾದರ್ಸ್ ಡೇ.. ಯಾರು ಬೇಕಾದರೂ ಅಪ್ಪನಾಗಬಹುದು, ಆದರೆ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಅಪ್ಪನಾಗುವುದು ಕೆಲವರಷ್ಟೇ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೊಬ್ಬರು ನೀವು, ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನೀವು ತುಂಬಾ ಸ್ಪೆಷಲ್, ನೀವು ನನಗೆ ಆಟ ಕಲಿಸಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಆಡುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂದು ಕಲಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಲವ್‌ ಯೂ ಅಪ್ಪಾ.... ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ನೀವು ನನಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಬದುಕಬೇಕೆಂದು ಹೇಳಿಕೊಡಲಿಲ್ಲ, ಬದಲಿಗೆ ತೋರಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಬದುಕುವ ಕಲೆ ಕಲಿಸಿದ ನನ್ನಪ್ಪನಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪುಗೆ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಇಂದಿಗೂ, ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ನನ್ನ ಅತ್ಯಾಪ್ತ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತನಾಗಿರುವ ಅಪ್ಪಾ, ನಿನ್ನ ಪಡೆದ ನಾನು ತುಂಬಾ ಅದೃಷ್ಟಶಾಲಿ... ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಫಾದರ್ಸ್ ಡೇ ನನಗೆ ತಾಯಿ ಬದುಕು ನೀಡಿದರೆ, ತಂದೆ ಬದುಕುವ ಕನಸುಗಳನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ನನ್ನ ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದು ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ಕಟ್ಟುವ ಭರವಸೆ ತುಂಬಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನನ್ನ ಒಬ್ಬ ಉತ್ತಮ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನಾಗಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು... ಜೀವ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಜೀವನ ರೂಪಿಸಿದ ಅಪ್ಪ, ನಿಜ ಹೇಳಬೇಕೆಂದರೆ ದಿನವೂ ಅಪ್ಪನ ದಿನವೇ. ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಅಪ್ಪ

