Father's Day Wishes In Kannada To Send To Your Father On This Special Day

Various countries have different days and dates of celebrating Father's Day, however, India will celebrate Father's Day on June 21. The day sheds light on the bond between fathers and their children and it honours fatherhood, giving children the opportunity to acknowledge their loving and caring father, who many consider their role model and hero of life. People celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and glory.

People across the world celebrate this day in many different ways. Many people plan for various events, surprises, dinners, outdoor activities, or spending quality time indoors by having conversations on the occasion of Father's Day. Many even gift cards or pen down letters to showcase the love they have for their fathers.

With all that said now, here are some Father's Day messages in Kannada that one can share with their fathers to cherish the bond and showcase their love towards fathers:

Father's Day wishes in Kannada

ನನಗೆ ತಾಯಿ ಬದುಕು ನೀಡಿದರೆ, ತಂದೆ ಬದುಕುವ ಕನಸುಗಳನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ನನ್ನ ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದು ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ಕಟ್ಟುವ ಭರವಸೆ ತುಂಬಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನನ್ನ ಒಬ್ಬ ಉತ್ತಮ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನಾಗಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು...

ಇಂದಿಗೂ, ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ನನ್ನ ಅತ್ಯಾಪ್ತ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತನಾಗಿರುವ ಅಪ್ಪಾ, ನಿನ್ನ ಪಡೆದ ನಾನು ತುಂಬಾ ಅದೃಷ್ಟಶಾಲಿ... ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಫಾದರ್ಸ್ ಡೇ

ನೀವು ನನಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಬದುಕಬೇಕೆಂದು ಹೇಳಿಕೊಡಲಿಲ್ಲ, ಬದಲಿಗೆ ತೋರಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಬದುಕುವ ಕಲೆ ಕಲಿಸಿದ ನನ್ನಪ್ಪನಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪುಗೆ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

ಯಾರು ಬೇಕಾದರೂ ಅಪ್ಪನಾಗಬಹುದು, ಆದರೆ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಅಪ್ಪನಾಗುವುದು ಕೆಲವರಷ್ಟೇ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೊಬ್ಬರು ನೀವು, ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನೀವು ತುಂಬಾ ಸ್ಪೆಷಲ್, ನೀವು ನನಗೆ ಆಟ ಕಲಿಸಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಆಡುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂದು ಕಲಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಲವ್‌ ಯೂ ಅಪ್ಪಾ.... ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

ನೀನು ನಮಗಾಗಿ ಹರಿಸುವ ಒಂದೊಂದು ಬೆವರಿನ ಹನಿಯ ಋಣ ಹೇಗಪ್ಪಾ ತೀರಿಸಲಿ, ನೀನು ಆ ದೇವರು ನನಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯವಾದ ಗಿಫ್ಟ್, ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಆ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದು ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್.. ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನೀನು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಪಡುವ ಮಗಳು ನಾನಾಗುವೆ, ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರಾಮಿಸ್... ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಫಾದರ್ಸ್ ಡೇ..

ನೀನು ನಮಗಾಗಿ ಹರಿಸುವ ಒಂದೊಂದು ಬೆವರಿನ ಹನಿಯ ಋಣ ಹೇಗಪ್ಪಾ ತೀರಿಸಲಿ, ನೀನು ಆ ದೇವರು ನನಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯವಾದ ಗಿಫ್ಟ್, ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಆ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದು ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್.. ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನೀನು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಪಡುವ ಮಗ ನಾನಾಗುವೆ, ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರಾಮಿಸ್... ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಫಾದರ್ಸ್ ಡೇ..

ಯಾರು ನನಗೆ ಯಾರು ನಿನ್ನ ಫೇವರೆಟ್ ಹೀರೋ ಎಂದು ಕೇಳುತ್ತಾರೋ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನಾನು ಹೇಳುವೆ, ನನ್ನ ಬದುಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಕಂಡ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸೂಪರ್‌ ಹೀರೋ ಅಂದರೆ ನನ್ನಪ್ಪ ಎಂದು.. ಅಪ್ಪಾ ನನಗಾಗಿ ನಿನ್ನ ಬದುಕು ಸವೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ನಿನಗೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್ ಹೇಳಿದರೂ ಸಾಲದು, ಅಪ್ಪಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು, ಲವ್ ಯೂ.....

