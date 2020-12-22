Festivals In November 2021: Here's The List Of All Special Days In This Month

2021 is around the corner, and everyone is looking forward to the year with hopes that it will be better than the ongoing year. November is a month full of celebration especially in India since that is mostly when the auspicious festival of Diwali falls. Read along to take a look at a list of festivals that will fall in November 2021 and make your plans accordingly.

List of Festivals in November 2021

Tuesday, November 2 – Dhanteras

Dhanteras marks the first Day of Diwali and is the thirteenth day on the Krishna Paksha Of the Hindi Calendar month of Ashvin.

Wednesday, November 3 – Narak Chaturdashi/Choti Diwali

It is the second day of the festival of Diwali. As per Hindi literature on this day, Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali killed the demon Narkasura.

Thursday, November 4 – Diwali

One of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in Hinduism it marks the victory of the good over evil. The day is also celebrated as Kali Puja in the Eastern region of India, the Bengal part.

Friday, November 5 – Govardhan Puja or Annakoot

This Hindu festival is celebrating by worshipping the Govardhan Hill and devotees make a large variety of food to offer to Lord Krishna, as a symbol of gratitude.

Saturday, November 6 – Bhai Dooj

This is the last day of the Diwali and is similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan, with different rituals followed in the day around the country and different names for the festivals.

Monday, November 8 – Chhath Puja Begins

A festival devoted to the Sun god or Surya Dev mainly celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as well as in the Madhesh region of Nepal.

Thursday, November 11 - Chatth Puja Ends

Friday, November 19 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

The festival marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Ji and is also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab.

Wednesday, November 24 – Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur as per the Nanakshahi Calendar; it marks the death anniversary of the ninth of ten gurus who established Sikhism

Other Special Days in November 2021

Sunday, November 14 – Children’s Day

Thursday, November 25 – Thanksgiving Day in The United States

