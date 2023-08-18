FlowerAura Breaking The Borders: Worldwide Deliveries & Unparalleled Rakhi Collection

FlowerAura, India's reputed gifting brand recognized for its premium offerings, has recently launched its biggest-ever collection for Raksha Bandhan 2023. The brand restructured and amplified its robust international delivery network to ensure smoother celebrations beyond national borders.

While India's primary export destinations for this festival are the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, FlowerAura is determined to leave no stone unturned. With an impressive operational presence in 31 foreign countries, encompassing numerous cities, the brand is fully equipped to deliver its offerings to customers worldwide. In 2022, the brand successfully processed over 10,000 international orders during the Raksha Bandhan festival. Based on the early trends observed, the brand anticipates a significant growth prospect of 50% in 2023. However, the brand is actively striving to double its sales figures as part of its ambitious target for the current year.

Mr Shrey Sehgal, CEO, FlowerAura, said, "We are pleased to announce our exceptional collection of 500+ Rakhis curated carefully & thoughtfully. The collection consists of picks like Neon Rakhis, Eco-friendly Rakhis, Premium Stone Rakhis, Sterling Silver Rakhis, and many more. With our international Rakhi delivery service, it is effortless to send Rakhi to USA via Floweraura. We understand the significance of timely deliveries, so we have established a robust network that allows us to dispatch orders from within the country. This ensures fast deliveries, making the experience seamless and hassle-free for both senders and recipients."

FlowerAura has established itself as the preeminent shopping destination for Raksha Bandhan, offering a comprehensive and all-encompassing shopping experience. It caters to every facet of this sacred occasion by providing an exquisite assortment of gifts and hampers, ensuring that all aspects of the celebration are impeccably covered. FlowerAura offers a delightful range of options for customers, including carefully crafted pairings like rakhi with dry fruits, rakhi with chocolates, and rakhi gifts for Australia, USA, or Canada. The brand unveils its largest Rakhi collection that highlights the significance of utilizing distinct materials, stones, and sacred symbols in the design of these Rakhis.

The company also delivers an exceptional customer experience by paying meticulous attention to packaging, ensuring seamless logistics, and offering the convenience of Rakhi mall and international courier services at customers' fingertips. The efficient management of Rakhi and Rakhi gift deliveries worldwide guarantees a smooth and trouble-free experience for all patrons.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura: When words are not enough!

FlowerAura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and various international locations. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.