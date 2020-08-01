Friendship Day Images To Celebrate This Special Occasion Amid Pandemic

Friendship day is celebrated the world over to make friends how important they are in one's life. The day is marked to show the love, care, and affection that one has for their best friends. Read more about Friendship Day 2020, its history, and its significance.

Friendship Day 2020

Friendship Day is one of the most awaited celebrations of the year. This unique day is dedicated to friends and the spirit of friendship. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. In the year 2020, Friendship Day falls on August 2.

Reports say that Friendship day celebrations began in the year 1935. Various books, including the Bible and Mahabharata, suggest that friendship is the most pious bond of human beings.

What is the history and significance of Friendship day?

The day was officially initiated by the United States (US) Congress who decided to dedicate Friendship day in honour of friends. It is said that after the First World War, hostilities, mistrust, and hatred between countries increased and was leading to another imminent battle. At this time, there was a greater need for friendship and camaraderie among nations and individuals.

Therefore, the US Congress decided to designate the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day. It was formally proclaimed in the year 1935. The day was officially declared as a holiday dedicated to the honour of friends and friendship. After this, the celebration of National Friendship Day became an annual event.

How is Friendship Day celebrated?

Traditionally, Friendship day is celebrated in many ways. Celebrations on Friendship day include: meeting with friends, exchanging of cards, flowers, and gifts, hosting programs and get-togethers. Many friends hand over roses, especially pink and yellow roses on this day.

Apart from these, individual performances by rock bands are also organised in many countries. The very famous and most common thing that is associated with this special day is the "Friendship Band". Many people deem these Friendship day celebrations incomplete without fancy friendship bands or bracelets that proclaim "best friends forever".

