List Of Friendship Day Quotes For Brothers To Celebrate The Day, Read

Today India celebrates Friendships Day, which is observed to honour the presence of friends in one’s life. The day was celebrated by exchanging greeting cards, however, the celebrations have now gone digital due to the social media platforms. Here are a few quotes to wish your brothers on Friendships day.

Also Read | International Friendship Day Quotes In Hindi To Share With Your Best Friends

Friendship Day quotes for brothers

A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. ~ King Solomon

A brother, sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. But through all of this, he always stands by.

The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.- Martin Luther

Do you know what friendship is… it is to be brother and sister; two souls which touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand. – Victor Hugo

One can be a brother only in something. Where there is no tie that binds men, men are not united but merely lined up.- Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply - Jane Austen

Also Read | Friendship Day: Anupam Kher Wishes His Friends With A Hilarious Caption; See Post

He is my most beloved friend and my bitterest rival, my confidant and my betrayer, my sustainer and my dependent…He is my BROTHER

You were always my best friend, looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. Even if I searched the world over, there cannot be a better brother than you.

“If thy brother wrongs thee, remember not so much his wrong-doing, but more than ever that he is thy brother.” – Epictetus

Someone who hides my toys and breaks my dolls, but picks me up whenever I fall. Someone who stands by my side and holds my hand when things don't go well, he helps me understand. Someone who makes funny faces just to sell how i would react. I love my brother and that's a fact.- Alejandra

Also Read | International Friendship Day Quotes In Hindi To Share With Your Best Friends

History of Friendship day

The first World Friendship Day was proposed for July 30, 1958, by the World Friendship Crusade, which is an international civil organisation that campaigns in favour of friendship as a way of fostering a culture of peace. While most countries celebrate Friendship Day on July 31, some South Asian countries, like India, Myanmar and Nepal celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. If the reports are to be believed, the idea of a World Friendship Day was first coined by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho on July 20, 1958.

Also Read | Friendship Day: Anupam Kher Wishes His Friends With A Hilarious Caption; See Post