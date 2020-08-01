List Of Friendship Day Quotes For Sister To Wish Her To Celebrate The Day, Read

Today India celebrates Friendship Day, which is observed to honour the presence of friends in one’s life. The day was celebrated by exchanging greeting cards, however, the celebrations have now gone digital due to the social media platforms. Here are a few quotes on Friendship day to wish your sister.

Friendship Day quotes for sister

“Sisters, as you know, also have a unique relationship. This is the person who has known you your entire life, who should love you and stand by you no matter what, and yet it’s your sister who knows exactly where to drive the knife to hurt you the most.”

“You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you.” – George R.R. Martin

“An older sister is a friend and defender – a listener, conspirator, a counsellor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.” – Pam Brown

“I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family. I have a wonderful relationship with my brother and sister; this makes me feel that I know always where I belong.” – Jose Carreras

“It was nice to be in such close physical proximity, even though they hadn’t spoken in months, and only via cursory birthday cards and the like. In the end, it didn’t matter. Sisters were sisters.” – Emma Straub

“If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day – that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” – Amaury Nolasco

“A sister is someone who owns part of what you own: a house, perhaps, or a less tangible legacy, like memories of your childhood and the experience of your family.” – Deborah Tannen

History of Friendship Day

The first World Friendship Day was proposed for July 30, 1958, by the World Friendship Crusade, which is an international civil organisation that campaigns in favour of friendship as a way of fostering a culture of peace. While most countries celebrate Friendship day on July 31, some South Asian countries, like India, Myanmar and Nepal celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. If the reports are to be believed, the idea of a World Friendship Day was first coined by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho on July 20, 1958.

