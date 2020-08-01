List Of Friendship Day Quotes For Wife With Which You Can Wish Your Better Half

Today, on August 2, India celebrates Friendship Day, which is observed to honour the presence of friends in one’s life. The day was celebrated by exchanging greeting cards, however, the celebrations have now gone digital due to the social media platforms. Here are a few quotes to wish your wife on Friendship day.

Friendship Day quotes for wife

Before my spouse, you are my friend because that’s how our relationship began and that’s what makes it so beautiful and special. I wish my best friend a very warm and Happy Friendship Day and thank her for being such a wonderful friend.

It is not easy to find a true friend but when you find a real friend in your loving wife then you are the most fortunate one in this world. I consider myself the luckiest because my wife is my best buddy. Wishing a very Happy Friendship Day to you my love.

No matter how difficult the times are, no matter how challenging the situation gets, no matter everyone is against me, I can still stand tall and strong because I have my dearest friend with me, holding my hand and supporting me. Warm wishes on Friendship Day to you darling.

My wife is not only the most loving spouse but she is also the most loyal and caring friend. Let us celebrate the beautiful colours of friendship on the occasion of Friendship Day by creating the best memories of our lives.

Life is easier when you have a partner but life is happier when you have a friend. I am a lucky man who is always smiling and happy because I have found my best friend in my sweet wife and together we will make it the most beautiful life. A very Happy Friendship Day.

Although I may not have the right words to express to you how I feel about you and how blessed I am that you came into my life. I just want to let you know that I love you with everything I’ve got and can’t imagine a life without you. Happy Friendship day.

History of Friendship day

The first World Friendship Day was proposed for July, 30 in 1958, by the World Friendship Crusade, which is an international civil organisation that campaigns in favour of friendship as a way of fostering a culture of peace. While most countries celebrate Friendship day on July 31, some South Asian countries, like India, Myanmar and Nepal celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. If the reports are to be believed, the idea of a World Friendship Day was first coined by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho on July 20, 1958.

