Friendship Day Video Status To Share And Celebrate Your Bond With Friends; Watch

Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. This year, it is going to be celebrated on August 2, 2020. On this day, people all across India will celebrate their bond of friendship and express love for their friends by exchanging friendship bands, gifts, cards, flowers and uploading pictures.
Tying a friendship band on the wrist of friends is an old tradition that people follow. However, this year amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, not everyone will be able to meet their friends. But they can surely wish all their friends by keeping emotional and peppy video statuses on their social media handles. Here we have gathered a few Friendship Day video statuses for you. Check them out:
The General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. But each country follows its own date. It is the day when everyone values the presence of a friend in their life. It commemorates the non-blood trustworthy relation that every human makes. Ultimately, everyone enjoys the feeling of love and peace amongst human beings.
