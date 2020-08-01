Friendship Day Video Status To Share And Celebrate Your Bond With Friends; Watch

Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. This year, it is going to be celebrated on August 2, 2020. On this day, people all across India will celebrate their bond of friendship and express love for their friends by exchanging friendship bands, gifts, cards, flowers and uploading pictures.

Tying a friendship band on the wrist of friends is an old tradition that people follow. However, this year amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, not everyone will be able to meet their friends. But they can surely wish all their friends by keeping emotional and peppy video statuses on their social media handles. Here we have gathered a few Friendship Day video statuses for you. Check them out:

Friendship Day Video Status

Along with Video Status, here are a few Friendship Day messages that you can send across:

Hugs and more hugs are sent to you my special friend wishing you much happiness.

Wishing you the kind of life you imagine for yourself.

My wish is that our friendship continues for the rest of our lives. Happy Friendship Day

If good memories were wishes, then all of our wishes would come true my friend.

May God give you happiness, and success.

I wish for you my friend only the best.

You are like the candle that brightens up the room. Many happy days are wished for you this Friendship Day.

You are like a rock, always there to support and encourage. Wishes of joy and love are sent to you this day.

For the happiness you bring into other's lives, I wish more happiness for you on this Friendship Day.

A simple hello, a wish I send to thank you, my friend, for being there and always willing to bend.

Friendship Day History & Significance

The General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. But each country follows its own date. It is the day when everyone values the presence of a friend in their life. It commemorates the non-blood trustworthy relation that every human makes. Ultimately, everyone enjoys the feeling of love and peace amongst human beings.

