Fun And Unique Ways To Celebrate New Year's Eve At Home With Family

The year is almost over and it is time for a night of celebrating. Like every year are you ready to go clubbing or partying with friends or maybe you feel like curling up on your sofa with your loved ones, popcorn and watch a nice romantic movie together? With all the possibilities for having fun food, drinks, games and activities, spending New Year’s Eve at home can be a real treat. Read ahead to know a few ideas for celebrating New Year’s eve on your own.

Slumber Party

Throw a slumber party if you are going to be spending New Year's eve with your friends and family at home. Remove all the furniture from the living area and hire a sleeping bag or use a mattress. Add colourful cushions and rugs. Keep a lot of snacks to munch on ready and do not forget to watch your favourite movies.

Food contest

If you are throwing a party at home, you can ask each of your guests to bring their best home-cooked dish at your place. Make a jury within the members present there and vote for the best tasting one. You can even make arrangements in your kitchen for food making contest by arranging some specific raw materials with which each of your guests will have to come up with something new idea and dish.

Countdown bags

Fill small bags with different snacks, goodies or candies and open them at every hour leading up to midnight. You can make as many bags as you want to depend on how early you want to start opening the bags. Some ideas for bag fillers can include disposable cameras, craft kits, candies, chocolates, etc.

Minute To Win It Games

Plan out for a few easy party games to help pass the time until midnight. These fast and furious games do not take much by way of set up or supplies, but they are sure to yield plenty of hilarious memories. Some of the games can scoop it up, cereal scramble, or apple stacks.

