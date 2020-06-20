Funny Father's Day Messages To Send To Your Dad And Make His Day Special

Father's Day will be celebrated this year on June 21, 2020. Father's Day is all about honouring your father and all that he has ever done for you. This festival is celebrated internationally and is meant to promote family bonds. On this day, kids gift their dads presents, give them specially made cards and thank them for taking care of the family. If you want to send a special message to your father this Fathers Day, then here are a few funny Fathers Day messages.

Funny Fathers Day messages

I love how we don’t even need to say out loud that I am your favourite child

Happy Father’s Day from one of your most legitimate children

My father was often angry when I was most like him

Fathers Day, when you get that lethal combination of alcohol and new power tools

Dad, thanks for working so hard to pay for the TV that actually raised me

To be a successful father… there’s one absolute rule: when you have a kid, don’t look at it for the first two years

I have mixed emotions when I receive my Fathers Day gifts. I’m glad my children remember me. I’m disappointed they think I dress like that

A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father

A father carries pictures where his money used to be

Dad, you’ve always been like a father to me

I would give my dad what he really wants on Father’s Day, but I can’t afford to move out yet

My dad taught me everything I know. It’s not very much, but that’s all I know

There should be a children’s song ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep

I smile because you are my father. I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it

I’m so lucky to have you as my father... I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Father’s Day!

Dad, you’ve always been the coolest. Like all those times you said “yes” when mom said “no.” Happy Father’s day!

