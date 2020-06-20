Funny Father's Day Quotes To Send To Your Dad On This Special Day

Every year, the third Sunday of the month of June Father’s Day is celebrated across the world. The day is to honour the contributions of a father to the lives of their children. It also celebrates paternal relations and father’s memories over the years. Father’s Day can be marked by buying gifts for the father or the father-like figure in anyone’s life accompanied by beautiful messages. One can also send funny and hilarious messages on the day. Take inspirations from the funny Father's Day quotes below.

Here are some funny Father's Day quotes

Happy Father’s day to the man who will eventually end up forgetting about this card.

You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out- Jerry Seinfeld

I hope this father’s day is as fun as your life before kids.

You can send the funny quotes for Father's Day through messages as well

Hey dad, today is the day I laugh at all your jokes, bring it on. Happy Father’s Day day!

When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape. -Dave Attell

Thanks for always knowing where the fan blade was, Happy Father’s Day Dad!

I gave my father $100 and said, 'Buy yourself something that will make your life easier.' So he went out and bought a present for my mother. -Rita Rudner

Do not forget to wish your beloved dad on Father's Day 2020

Hey dad, thank you for teaching me to be the tough girl in a room full of crying humans.

My daughter got me a 'World’s Best Dad' mug. So we know she’s sarcastic. -Bob Odenkirk

Dad without you I wouldn’t be here, quite literally, so thanks!

Being a dad isn't just about eating a huge bag of gummy bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word ‘hero'. -Ryan Reynolds

Hey dad, I love you more than you love cricket! Now that’s a lot!

Celebrate Father's Day 2020 by sharing some hilarious quotes

I rescind my early statement, ‘I could never fall in love with a girl who regularly poops her pants.’ (I hadn't met my daughter yet). -Dax Shepard

The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get. -Tim Russert

By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong. -Charles Wadsworth

There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep. -Jim Gaffigan

The only way I can describe [fatherhood] — it sounds stupid, but — at the end of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' you know how his heart grows like five times? Everything is full; it's just full all the time. -Matt Damon

